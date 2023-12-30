The Civil Aviation Department urges Cathay Pacific to investigate a Japanese woman who boarded a plane without a certificate – 20231230 – Hong Kong News – Daily Ming Pao

#Civil #Aviation #Department #urges #Cathay #Pacific #investigate #Japanese #woman #boarded #plane #certificate #Hong #Kong #News #Daily #Ming #Pao

Saturday, December 30, 2023

110 overdue building inspections have been prosecuted for 360 to be determined. Two property owners have been fined thousands of dollars. Liang Xi: Many of the accused buildings need to be acquired and rebuilt. More than 40 flights were canceled yesterday and today. Cathay Pacific: The pilot was absent from work due to illness more than expected. A woman from Japan boarded the plane without a certificate. The Civil Aviation Department urges Cathay Pacific An investigation revealed that the authorities required two Sino stores to stop selling BL comics. A school reported to the police: If it is illegal, enforcement will be enforced. McDonald's increased price of fish fillet buns has increased by 27% in 3 years. Li Huaming, a member of the Tourism Supervisory Committee who was not re-elected, was shocked and said that the Democratic Party's public office was "cleared". New Year's Eve Fireworks Reinstate road closures in multiple districts, increase police force, and lower the threshold of the district development bureau: it is difficult to accept a single mother in the ancestral hall and fell down from the building after injuring her son with a mallet. Suspicious correctional education, academic issues, disputes, stress, loss of control, posing as prostitutes, impersonating the police, and robbed more than 50,000 sex workers Two men of Yuan were arrested. Foreign workers were hit on the head by a ton of heavy metal. They were in critical condition. They did not call the police. Workers' rights council denounced Foodpanda as outrageous. Deliveroo changed its exclusive terms. The Competition Commission concluded the investigation. Bailu was stoned and died 3 days later. Retired Han prisoners were suspended for two months. 2 In the 24th year, countries have signed a coalition to pay attention to Hong Kong's press freedom. The widow of the Tsz Wan Shan garage bombing was compensated more than 720,000 for online dating. An Irish architect and nurse was defrauded of 3.11 million. Three people in the Hung Shui Kiu murder case were withdrawn from charges for illegally burying the body. The "conditional release order" was not withdrawn. The man's complaint was rejected for the fourth time because of unfair procedures. The medical board did not inform him that he had the right to hire a lawyer to apply for legal aid. He told his stepdaughter, "If you don't play, you won't have money." A fifty-year-old man was found guilty of rape and had sexual intercourse but was found guilty of a fire caused by the heater in his Happy Valley unit. After the explosion, a man was sent to the hospital for concealing his financial status and borrowing 1.05 million from a man. The police officer was suspended and charged with 3 frauds. He was also charged with false claims about hotel rent and election expenses. Long Xin denied 4 charges and planned to defend himself. Nine Cities Express: Suibaiyun Station opens high-speed rail into Shantou The Shantou high-speed rail opens to Guangzhou, which can reach Shantou in two hours. Nine-city express: Shenzhen's new subway line opens directly to Meisha and Xiaomeisha. Nine-city express: C Lang's bookings for Shenzhen's performance next month increase 9 times year-on-year. Nine-city express: Guangzhou Baseball Stadium opens Bay Area Coffee Jiejiu City Express: Guangzhou attracts investment and simplifies real estate registration for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan enterprises. Notes from the Bay Area: Visiting Scholar/Article: Shang Dongmei[Emily]Xing, luck, selection, people, simplicity, travel, night, guard, recovery, governing the people Jianlian announced the candidates for the Chinese character of the year[Emily]The Tourism Development Bureau hired Yin Guang to re-record the MV for "Temple Street"[Emily]Fan Wanwen, a doctor from the Ministry of Health who went to the Turkish earthquake area for search and rescue, received national commendation[Emily]Former anchor Ju Yinyi self-recommended and successfully joined the Constitution Promotion Committee[Emily]】 Customs Virtual Service Ambassador Guan Kou answers questions