The Civil Security Brigade steps up training to deal with extreme weather, with the participation of chain saw operators and flood rescuers – RTHK

2023-12-26 HKT 09:19

The Civil Security Team strengthens training in response to extreme weather, with participation of chain saw operators and flood rescuers

2023-12-26%20HKT%2009:29″ title=”Xiao Baohua (right) said that community publicity and education will help more people know that they need to carry the “Three Treasures of Survival” during emergency evacuation. (Photo by Lin Hanshan)”> Xiao Baohua (right) said that community publicity and education will help more people know that they need to carry the “Three Treasures of Survival” during emergency evacuation. (Photo by Lin Hanshan)

In response to global climate change and the increasing chances of severe or abnormal weather in Hong Kong, the Civil Security Corps has strengthened training in dealing with extreme weather in recent years, including training more than 200 chain saw operators this year. Currently, more than 800 team members know how to operate chain saws. Assist with clearing fallen trees.

The Civil Security Brigade has also trained about 70 flood rescuers this year. Zhao Rutai, senior operations and training officer of the Government Civil Aid Service, said that the work of flood rescuers includes evacuating residents affected by flooding, and relevant training includes how to operate rubber boats.

The Civil Security Brigade arranged for nearly 100 members to participate in the training on riptide rescue, fire-fighting and rescue techniques at the Fire and Ambulance Training Academy to strengthen their knowledge of rescue operations. Among them, Chiu Ru-tai, who has been in the service for 23 years and was recently awarded an annual certificate of commendation by the Secretary for the Civil Service, said that good training also requires hardware support, so the Civil Security Team has added rescue equipment.

In addition, the Civil Security Corps has strengthened community publicity and education in response to extreme weather, and has held eight “Emergency Public Safety Education Program” activities this year, with a total of nearly 1,700 people participating. Siu Po-wah, operations and training director of the Civil Aid Service, gave an example of publicity to the elderly who need to be evacuated during floods. She believes that through publicity and education, more people will know that during emergency evacuation, the most basic thing to carry is the “three treasures of survival”, namely keys, wallet, phone and charger.