The cleaner C3 channel

The water hyacinths (tsinkafona) are gradually being removed from the 67Ha South side.

Starting from Andavamamba, passing through the 67Ha Sud and heading towards Ankazomanga, the C3 canal presents some changes. This Tuesday, the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management announced emergency work for the cleaning of this canal up to nearly 13 kilometers in order to protect the city against flooding. This work was quickly implemented. Agents from the Authority for the Protection against Floods of the Antananarivo Plain (Apipa) and local residents (fokonolona) were present on the scene to speed up the work.

A large part of this canal, which runs alongside the National Center for Malagasy Crafts (Cenam), has been cleaned. Water hyacinths (tsinkafona) are present in large quantities on either side of the canal. Work continues to make this canal cleaner. It should be noted that the C3 canal plays a crucial role in the discharge of wastewater from local residents. The objective of this work is to make this evacuation more fluid. Plastic bottles, which block the canal, must also be removed.

Apipas agents are present in Ankazomanga to remove the bottles and garbage that clog this vital canal for the city’s sanitation. Everyone is working on cleaning the canal. Starting with Apipa which is primarily responsible for preventing the city from flooding, the Urban Commune of Antananarivo through the Municipal Sanitation Company (SMA) and the inhabitants of each neighborhood (fokonolona) .

Miora Raharisolo