The clumsy miscalculation that led to the expulsion of the Real Sociedad goalkeeper: fans couldn’t believe it

Alex Remiroarcher of the Real society of Spain, was key so that his team could not defeat the Alavés in the duel valid for date 19 of La Liga.

And the Hispanic goalkeeper, at 35 minutes, was sent off for a gross miscalculation that ended with him taking the ball with his hand very far from his own area.

After a long ball from the rival goalkeeper, Remiro left his zone to shorten the shot, but he was wrong – and by a long shot – and the ball bounced and went over his head.

Seeing that an Alavés striker was left with the goal at his disposal, The Real Sociedad goalkeeper only managed to swipe the ball to stop the ball..

The play ended with Álex Remiro sent off and his team being widely surpassed by Alavés, who opened the account thanks to a penalty from Luis Rioja.

Fortunately for the goalkeeper, Real Sociedad managed to tie the duel in stoppage time (with Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal) and stay with one unit to stay in sixth place in La Liga.