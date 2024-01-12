The coalition is considering restricting foreigners’ access to land

#coalition #restricting #foreigners #access #land

“The proposal should lead to a reduction in price pressure from non-agricultural investors,” Smetana said.

“We are talking about limiting the sale of land to third countries outside the EU or about the right of pre-emption for the person farming the land in question, or for the state,” he added.

He wants to enshrine the rules regarding foreigners in an amendment to the Act on the Protection of Agricultural Land Funds. According to Smetana, only countries that allow Czech citizens to buy land could be exempted from the purchase.

Kaprain can buy Mafra and Synthesia, confirmed the ÚOHS

The MP pointed out that many European countries already have a similar form of protection set up. “In Poland, for example, it is difficult to buy agricultural land as a non-resident. Similarly, in France, the state agency has the right of first refusal,” he pointed out.

The United States is also dealing with the issue, where there is a debate about limiting the purchase of land because of China.

Smetana is just about to present the relevant amendment to the amendment. Before doing so, he would like to discuss the matter with representatives of other government parties. But he has the support of his fellow party and Minister of Agriculture Marek Výborny.

“There is only one goal: to protect Czech land so that it remains in Czech hands,” said the minister. “We support this path. This is not something that is happening against the will of the Ministry of Agriculture, on the contrary,” he added.

Exact records are missing

There are approximately 4.2 million hectares of agricultural land in the Czech Republic, of which 3.9 million are arable land and 1.03 million hectares are permanent grassland. The rest are hop fields, vineyards, orchards and gardens.

Clear data on the ownership structure do not exist, and therefore the idea that access to persons and companies from countries outside the EU should be restricted is not new.

“The debate comes up periodically. It responds to the purchase of land by the largest entities, which concentrate a large part of agricultural land. And there is a concern that they may not be sold to some foreign entities, for example in Asia,” said Michal Kučera (TOP 09), chairman of the agricultural committee of the House of Representatives, to Novinkám.

According to him, it will be necessary to discuss whether the restriction is even realistic and what the benefits will be. “If we agree on these points, we could lean towards it,” he added.

The problem is the purchase of companies that own the land

On behalf of the ODS, even the deputy chairman of the committee, Petr Bendl, would agree under certain conditions. However, he pointed out that the problem is broader.

“What is happening here is not so much the buying up of agricultural land as such, but entire companies, medium-sized agricultural enterprises that own the land,” noted Bendl.

According to him, it is therefore a topic on which he is ready to debate. “We don’t want three huge landowners here whose shareholders will be on the other side of the planet,” he stated. But first, he wants to familiarize himself with the amendment proposal.

Another deputy chairman of the committee, Tomáš Dubský (STAN), wants to wait for Smetana to submit his proposal. According to him, however, he understands Smetana’s motivation.

The MPs from the ANO opposition movement also expressed their agreement with the possible proposal, albeit conditional on the fact that the People’s Deputy must first publish the amendment proposal. “Even in the last election period, this proposal was discussed,” pointed out the representative of the movement, David Pražák.

Rebellion among the people: South Bohemians demand a party congress as soon as possible