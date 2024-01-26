#coat #arms #Bucharest #erroneously #exhibited #years

The coat of arms of Bucharest was erroneously exhibited for 160 years. The general councilors will vote at the end of January on a project that will change the symbol of the Capital. It is about the icon of St. Pious Demetrius the New illustrated wrongly, being the image of St. Great Martyr Demetrius, the Fountain of Peace.

The coat of arms of Bucharest will be modified

The mistake was reported by specialists in heraldry. In fact, according to the approval report, the coat of arms of Bucharest was chosen incorrectly since 1864, an aspect also noted by the Romanian Orthodox Church as well as by several historians and experts in heraldry.

The error was not corrected even after the adoption of HCG 76/1993

The error was not remedied even after the adoption of Decision 76/1993 by the General Council. The icon of the Holy Martyr Demetrius, the Fountain of Peace, still appears on the coat of arms of the Capital. The patron saint of Bucharest, Saint Demetrius the New, is mentioned in the Orthodox Christian calendar on October 27. Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr, the Fountain of Mir is celebrated in the Orthodox order on October 26.

“We mention the fact that in this endeavor we are guided by the Romanian Orthodox Church, and the objective of this initiative is to place Saint Demetrius the New, the Protector of Bucharest, on the coat of arms. The other identity elements of the Capital – heraldry, symbols, message – remain unchanged, as they were adopted by HCGMB 76/1993”, it is mentioned in a PMB press release.

BOR validated the coat of arms of Bucharest

The Church Painting Commission of the Romanian Patriarchate has validated the model of the icon in which Saint Demetrius the New will be framed, to be included in the coat of arms of the Capital.

The authorities specify that the modification of the coat of arms represents a reparative act, an act that is not a priority for the citizens of the Capital who have other expectations from the General City Hall. This year marks the 250th anniversary of the bringing of the relics of Saint Demetrius the New to Bucharest.

A project that started at the initiative of the capital’s vice mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu. At the time of writing this article, the wrongly represented coat of arms still appears on the website of the Capital City Hall.