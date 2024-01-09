The cold in Russia has paralyzed the cities: thousands are sitting without heat, fires are lit in yards

#cold #Russia #paralyzed #cities #thousands #sitting #heat #fires #lit #yards

Moscow is also suffering from inhuman cold above 30 degrees. As a result of the fire at the transformer station in Moscow, more than a dozen houses were left without electricity.

Thousands of Muscovites sit without heat

In Moscow, some houses have become like frozen ice caves. Therefore, some families began to make bonfires right in their backyards. It’s cold in hospitals too, here the temperature does not rise above 10 degrees Celsius.

“Russians always like to put up a showcase that is shown to the whole world. In this case, Moscow is like an economic center and St. Petersburg like a cultural center. Meanwhile, at the third ring of Moscow, poverty and fallen crooked houses begin,” said economist Marius Dubnikovas.

Residents of Podolsk went to the central square of the city to demand that the authorities return the heating.

However, information about the frost that has covered 60 percent of Russia’s territory is being withheld. Many people’s images, comments and requests on the Telegram channel are deleted immediately. The images of cities and towns in frozen Russia are reminiscent of Hollywood fantasy horror films.

“It’s a paradox, but one of the most gas producing countries in the world has not gasified its people, most of the people heat themselves with firewood, coal or something else that they have to burn. And this has existed for many years and is now beginning to emerge,” observes M. Dubnikovas.

Some settlements in St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk region and many other Russian cities and towns are also without electricity, water and heat.

It is reported that a person died in the village of Kuznetsovo after being poisoned by carbon monoxide from a working gasoline generator.

“Here is the paradox where part of the society lives well, while the other part lives in the 19th or 20th century in terms of its quality of life,” the economist wondered.

Russia is also suffering from food shortages

Chicken products and eggs have disappeared from major supermarkets. In the microdistricts of Belgorod and Krasnoyarsk, there were long queues for eggs, the package of which costs almost one US dollar.

“There is also a shortage of goods there, let’s not forget that Russia imported a lot of genetically modified chicken and sold it cheaply, and when the sanctions came, there was a shortage of eggs and chicken,” observes M. Dubnikovas.

Freezing cold kills hundreds of Russians every year. War kills thousands. But Vladimir Putin spits on Russian lives. The Russian dictator declared 2024 as the year of the family, insisting on giving birth to as many children as possible due to the deteriorating demographic situation. However, the cold Russians do not care about the Kremlin, because their priority is cannon fodder.

“Poverty means that the sanctions do not work so strongly, because if such sanctions were introduced somewhere in Western Europe, society would start to crumble, and when you have nothing, there is nothing to take away from you, and this is the main thing,” he said. M. Dubnikov.

See the full report of the show at the top of the article.