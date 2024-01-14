The cold in Sofia startled Levski’s new star

#cold #Sofia #startled #Levskis #star

Levski’s new signing Fabio Lima revealed his first impressions of Bulgaria. He said that he did not expect the cold to be so great in Sofia. The Brazilian footballer also shared that he always wanted to play outside his homeland.

“I always had the desire to play outside Brazil. I hope to perform well, to play great matches in the blue shirt. I want us to win many trophies and achieve the goals of the club,” commented the 27-year-old footballer.

The first test for Fabio Lima upon his arrival in Bulgaria was the low temperatures in Sofia. The player has already faced the -12°C cold and shared his first impressions of his new home.

“Bulgaria is a really cool and interesting country. Of course, adaptation will be an additional challenge for me. But me and my team work on the mind and psychology, it’s fundamental. I want to focus on the game,” he added.

“I didn’t expect the cold to be so bad, but when it is, I will adapt and fight. My first impressions are that Sofia is a very nice city. I liked it here,” added Fabio Lima.