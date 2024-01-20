The collective of candidates dreams of the majority

Todisoa Andriamampandry, elected deputy in Ambohimanarina.

As the next elections approach, the opposition begins preparations. Todisoa Andriamampandry announces the color for the strategy of the collective of candidates.

In view of the next legislative elections, even if no date has been set for the vote, the political staffs are already beginning preparations. The intention is clear on the part of “Tiako i Madagasikara” according to the words of the deputy elected in the Tana VI district, Todisoa Andriamampandry, yesterday. According to him, it is time for supporters to mobilize for the next legislative elections in order to have the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly in order to have control over the Prime Minister’s proposal as the law stipulates.

This declaration confirms the opposition’s intention to take part in the upcoming elections. With the collective of candidates meeting this week, the Ambohimanarina deputy declares that the opposition intends to unite for the so-called local elections. “We are currently planning to fight in unison for all future elections. There will therefore be only one candidate from the collective of candidates,” explains the sociologist.

Strategy

Todisoa Andriamampandry reveals the opposition’s plans for the elections. He explains that the reason is to be able to counter the regime which he considers illegitimate. “By running for a majority in the Assembly, it will be possible to make an impediment motion,” he argued. According to him, the fight is not yet over and it will only end when “the rule of law” is reestablished, but “we will do everything possible to ensure that it ends this year,” he continues.

He also does not forget to educate voters to check their names with the authorities regarding the electoral list and also invites the population to be vigilant at the time of voting and to scrutinize what is happening in each polling station. However, the Tana VI deputy calls for changes at the level of the High Constitutional Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission to have more transparency in relation to the processing of the results.

Ravo Andriantsalama