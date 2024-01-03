The collective of eleven remains inactive

The members of the collective of eleven have been in radio silence for some time

The festivities are now over and political tension risks resuming. Until now, the collective of candidates remains silent despite the announcement of the continuation of the struggle.

A new year, a renewed strategy? This is the question that arises as to the intention of the collective of candidates. With the name “candidates” which became obsolete at the time of the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina as President of the Republic on December 16, the solidarity of the eleven is also called into question especially since, for some time, the collective remains in radio silence which frustrates some of their supporters. Reached by telephone yesterday early in the evening, Auguste Paraina, member of the collective, refutes the fact that the platform is breaking away by declaring that the eleven are still together and that the fight continues.

Despite this declared solidarity, concrete actions are absent and the struggle is struggling to move forward.

During a meeting between members of the collective at HVM HQ last month, followed by a meeting between former president Marc Ravalomanana and members of the RMDM, the formation of a crisis unit was agreed. But until now, this unit has not yet seen the light of day and has even been preceded by others, notably the “Diovy Madagasikara” crisis unit, initiated by Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno and others last December. This demonstrates the slackness of the collective which nevertheless brings together several major players in politics on the Big Island, namely presidential candidates and especially personalities who have played major roles in the country for several years.

Opening

The lack of concrete action leads some of the supporters to turn back since the main eleven concerned are silent in the face of the victory of number three. It is very possible that this lack of action coincides with the Christmas and end-of-year holiday period which was a period of political truce with all the stakeholders remaining silent. Only President Andry Rajoelina made media outings at the end of the year with various social actions such as the distribution of solar kits for the most vulnerable households in the capital.

In view of the current political situation, it would also be difficult for the collective to weigh in on its cause despite the announcement of the re-elected President of the Republic concerning the opening of the executive for his second five-year term. Who says openness certainly does not mean even the opposition especially since the entities, groups and political parties outside the TGV, which supported Andry Rajoelina during the race for the supreme office, are numerous and it is perceptible that they are those who are directly concerned by the declared opening. However, some of the opposition leaders and members of the collective were seen at the Barea Mahamasina stadium during the inauguration. A gesture which can be seen by some as a wink to the boss of the TGV in order to access positions in the next government of President Rajoelina’s second term.

The next major challenge for the collective of former presidential candidates are the municipal and legislative elections this year. Logic dictates that if he wants to maintain influence over politics in the country, he will have to fight to have as many seats as possible in the National Assembly to counter the power of the Oranges which will increase if the opposition persists in boycotting.

Last month, the collective published a press release declaring their willingness to take part in the upcoming elections provided that there was more transparency from the election organizers. This was already one of the conditions imposed by the collective during the last presidential election. Condition trampled, according to the latter, by the organizing bodies of the election, and having led to the boycott of the presidential election by ten of the thirteen candidates validated by the High Constitutional Court.

Ravo Andriantsalama