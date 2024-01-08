#College #Physicians #Cáceres #appeals #mask #medical #centers

The College of Physicians of Cáceres appeals to the need to use the mask in medical centers and nursing homes in the region. The president, Carlos Ramón Arjona, believes that the population must be made aware of the importance of stopping the spread of viral diseases that affect breathing. “It is not normal that we have not known how to assume that we have to put on a mask when we are experiencing an increase in cases, especially in places where we have contact with vulnerable people,” says Arjona. “I have seen cases of people who were sick in waiting rooms, professionals have asked them to put it on and they have refused,” he says.

At noon this Monday, the Minister of Health of the Government of Extremadura, Sara García, announced that the region rejects imposing the use of masks in health centers.: “Current data on the incidence of respiratory viruses support this decision.” In addition, he has sent a message of “calm” to the population and professionals, while calling for vaccination against flu and covid.

After the Christmas holidays, in which family gatherings and crowds have been a constant, Arjona considers that in the next ten days there will be a considerable increase in cases of respiratory diseases: “In the month of January there will be many cases, caused also due to the low temperatures, but when the cold season passes they should stabilize.

More masks and tests

Nieves López, from the pharmacy on Pintores Street, affirms that there is already an increase in the sale of masks and tests to detect the coronavirus and the flu. “In the pharmacy we would have been spared if they had approved this measure, but I consider it necessary here and also in public transport“, he assures. He agrees with Arjona that there will be an increase in the number of cases due to the cold during the coming months, but considers that “it is important to normalize, we cannot spend our entire lives wearing a face mask.”

For caution

Walking through the streets of Cáceres, you can see how the use of masks is an increasing trend. For Pintores there was Marieta Jiménez, who assures that she does not have any illness, but prefers to be cautious. “People seem to not care, they don’t care, they are a little careless in this sense. The idea of ​​imposing the use of masks in medical centers would have been very correct,” she says.