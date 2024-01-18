The commercial register did not enter Mihail Kasabov as the president of the BFS

The commercial register at this stage refuses to register Mikhail Kasabov as acting president of the BFS.

The reason for this is the absence of all signatures under the minutes of the members of the executive committee, which met on December 6, it is clear from the publicly available document published in TP.

From there they sent instructions requesting a new document to include the signatures and powers of attorney of the members who were not present in person.

The entry of Mihail Kasabov will take place only after all the necessary documents have been entered into the Commercial Register.

As is known, as long as the BFS does not have a temporary president, it will not be possible to schedule the long-awaited Congress. It may not take place any time soon, after the Commercial Register finally refused to enter the invitation for the date planned since 2023 – March 15, 2024.

