The commotion of the US-UK attack on the Houthis in Yemen, what is the strategy behind it?

The United States (US) and Britain have launched air strikes against a number of Houthi bases in Yemen with the aim of repelling attacks by the Iran-backed rebel group on cargo ships sailing across the Red Sea.

The attack was supported by a number of US and UK allies.

The missiles were launched from Thursday (11/01) night to Friday (12/01), hitting dozens of locations with a number of victims reported.

The Houthis say they are undeterred by the attacks, but the US argues the attacks have damaged the rebel group’s military capabilities.

Here’s what we know so far.

What were the targets of the US and UK attacks?

The US claimed to have “carried out deliberate attacks against more than 60 targets in 16 locations of the Iran-backed Houthi militia”.

The Pentagon described the targets of the attack as including radar systems, drone storage and launch sites, missile storage and launch facilities, and Houthi command and control centers.

Attacks were reported in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by Houthi rebels, as well as the Houthi port of Hodeidah, Dhamar, and the group’s headquarters northwest of Saada.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the British attack occurred in Bani, which is located in northwest Yemen, which according to the Ministry of Defense is a missile and drone launch location.

In all, there were 72 attacks, according to a Houthi military spokesman.

A missile is launched from a warship during a US-led coalition operation against military targets in Yemen, January 12, 2024 ()

Are there any victims of this attack?

A Houthi spokesman said five of its members were killed as a result of US and British attacks, while six others were injured.

The Pentagon said the attack did not target civilians, but instead targeted military targets with “precision weapons”.

What is the strategy behind this attack?

US President Joe Biden said he would not hesitate to take further military action if necessary. However, the US has also made it clear that it does not want to see conflict spread further in the Middle East.

This suggests that future US-led military action, if necessary, will be limited.

Air strikes and long-range cruise missiles are the least risky and costly attacks for Biden in an election year.

Recall that the US has also launched limited airstrikes to target other Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in recent months.

But the best thing is prevention. This will not eliminate the threat.

Friday’s attack may also have reduced and partially destroyed the Houthis’ ability to launch attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

But the Houthi group was able to survive much worse conditions, including years of being targeted by the Saudi Air Force.

At least in public they remain unwavering. They still have the capacity to launch further attacks.

The only real option left for the US and UK was to carry out similar attacks from a distance.

The US has recent bitter experience of more direct military action in the region such as placing troops on the ground.

What weapons did America and England use?

Most of the attacks came from US jets. The US has aircraft carriers in the Red Sea, as well as air bases in the region.

A US Navy warship fired a GPS-guided Tomahawk land-attack cruise missile, the US military said.

Although no specific figures were given on how many missiles were fired, the US said more than 100 precision-guided munitions “of various types” were used.

Meanwhile, Britain said it was sending four Typhoon jets from Cyprus carrying Paveway IV guided bombs. It has not been said how many were fired.

Although the British Royal Navy had two warships in the Red Sea, neither could fire land-attack missiles and so were not directly involved in the attack.

How will the Houthi group react?

Responding to Friday’s attack, Houthi leader Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said the US and UK would “soon realize” the act was “the biggest stupidity in their history”.

“America and Britain made a mistake in launching war on Yemen because they did not learn from their previous experiences,” he wrote on social media.

He added “every individual in the world is faced with the two choices of standing with the victims of genocide or defending the perpetrators.”

Another spokesman for the group said America and Britain were wrong to think they could block Yemen’s support for Palestine.

Iran, which supports the Houthis, condemned the attack on Yemen as a “clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and a violation of international law.

The Houthi position in the attack on the Red Sea is that they prevent ships affiliated with Israel from passing through the route as a result of what is happening in Gaza.

They have previously said that any ship heading to Israel or having ties to Israel is a “legitimate target”. However, many of the commercial vessels targeted do not appear to have such a connection.

How do Biden and Sunak justify the attack?

Biden said the attack was a “direct response” to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

“These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian sailors, and our partners, endangered commerce, and threatened freedom of navigation,” he said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added that the measures were “necessary and proportionate” to protect global shipping.

“Despite repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including on British and US warships this week,” he said.

“This cannot be tolerated.”

The US-UK attack was supported by a coalition of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea.

In a statement, the allies said the multilateral strikes were carried out “in accordance with the inherent right to individual and collective self-defense”.

“These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis are using to threaten global trade and the lives of international seafarers in one of the world’s most important waterways,” the statement said.

