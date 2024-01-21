The company’s FPS boosting solution is also available for older Intel CPUs

#companys #FPS #boosting #solution #older #Intel #CPUs

Owners of Intel CPUs can prepare for FPS increases of up to 100 in some titles. It seems that it’s not just the 14th generation that stands to benefit.

21.01.2024 – Starting with the 12th generation, Intel radically changed the operation of its processors. While before, customers could only find one type of core under the cap, the new generation contained a fresh development. The giant company equipped most of its processors with P and E cores. AP is the abbreviation for Performance, which in this case covers the strong, but high-consuming cores. The E cores are derived from the word Efficiency. These are cores that, although they lag behind P cores in terms of performance, have lower consumption.

Intel’s development called APO has come up several times in the columns of the site in the past. Intel published the tiny utility at the end of 2023. APO is the abbreviation of Application Optimization, which reveals its function. The utility helps the processor to properly distribute the load on the P and E cores. Windows 11 has an earlier, built-in version of this, but based on experience, it seems that it may be necessary to deploy APO as well.

Intel APO will also arrive on older Intel processors

The first measurements of the APO were particularly encouraging. In Rainbow Six Siege, we managed to squeeze out almost 200 FPS more with the program than without. In the case of Metro, the machine equipped with APO also brought about 100 FPS more. This is a jump that can be seen in percentage and frame rate. That is why many people were sad when the company confidently stated that only the 14th generation would receive the development.

It was also a particularly painful point, because the 14th generation is basically not a recent development, but covers the processors of the 13th generation with a slightly higher clock speed. And the 13th generation shows a huge similarity with the 12th generation. Intel seems to have changed its mind to early 2024 due to community pressure. It was announced at the 2024 CES conference (-around 0:30 in the video above-) that the 12th and 13th generation units will also receive these optimizations. In addition to the two featured games above, the titles F1 22, World Warz Z, Guardians of the Galaxy can also benefit, and the list is constantly expanding. The release date of the new version is unknown, but the owners of the 14th generation BY CLICKING HERE you can try APO right now.

Source: TechSpot