The company’s president paid his wife PLN 2.5 million for corn that was not available. The court issued a verdict

The court issued a judgment in the trial of a married couple of farmers from the Krotoszyn commune. In the background there is the sale of corn, which did not exist. And the amount: PLN 2.5 million.

Several dozen farmers from Krotoszyn founded a company that was to purchase and trade grain, rapeseed and corn. The president, on behalf of the company, was to buy corn from a company run by his 34-year-old wife – reports the Polish Press Agency. Investigators found that he paid his wife a total of PLN 2.5 million for the corn allegedly delivered.

Millions for corn that didn’t exist

According to the prosecutor’s office, Paulina M. did not produce these fetuses, and her husband testified untruthfully in company documents. The indictment shows that the married couple acted together and in concert to obtain financial benefits, causing significant damage to the company. The criminal activity allegedly took place in 2014-2016. The farming couple pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor requested that the company’s president be sentenced to 1.5 years of absolute imprisonment and a fine of PLN 90,000. PLN and payment to Zboża Krotoszyńskie of PLN 2 million as compensation for the damage. He demanded 1 year in prison with a conditional suspension for 2 years and a fine of PLN 30,000 against his wife. PLN and a payment of nearly PLN 500,000. PLN as compensation for the damage.

After a trial lasting almost 1.5 years, the verdict in this case was announced on Wednesday. The company’s president, Mateusz M., was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for 3 years. His wife Paulina M. was also sentenced to one year in prison, but suspended for 2 years. Both farmers were also fined PLN 30,000 each. and 10.5 thousand zloty. The judgment is not final.