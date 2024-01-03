The Competition Council has imposed a fine of EUR 336,000 on LTAB for the association’s activities distorting competition

#Competition #Council #imposed #fine #EUR #LTAB #associations #activities #distorting #competition

The Competition Council (KP) has imposed a fine on the Latvian Transport Insurers Bureau (LTAB) in the amount of 336,086 euros for the competition-distorting activities of the association, the LETA agency was informed by the KP.

At the initiative of LTAB, a settlement was concluded between KP and LTAB, thus the association confirms its guilt in the violation and undertakes not to appeal the decision of KP, for which LTAB applied a fine reduction.

In accordance with the Law on Compulsory Civil Liability Insurance of Land Vehicle Owners (OCTA), membership in LTAB is a prerequisite for starting operations on the OCTA market in Latvia. For more than a decade, becoming a member of the LTAB required several requirements, including a one-time joining fee, the amount of which was determined by the LTAB and which was the association’s own decision.

Currently, OCTA service is provided by nine insurers in Latvia – four registered in Latvia and five branches of foreign companies registered in the Latvian market. Given that OCTA service can only be provided by LTAB members, LTAB’s unlawful conduct affected the growth of competition throughout the OCTA market. In the opinion of the KP, the entry of any new and capable market participant can have a significant impact on the market, therefore the determination of unjustified payments can be a significant obstacle restricting competition.

During the investigation, the KP found that the entry fee set by the LTAB in its intended amount was not justified. Also, in the period from at least 2011 to 2022, the LTAB had not determined a legitimate goal in order to be able to reasonably determine the fee and its amount for joining the association.