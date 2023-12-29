The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages

#competition #president #PFR #final #stages

According to the findings of Business Insider Polska, Paweł Borys’ successor should soon be known. At the beginning of November, Paweł Borys, who has been managing PFR for over 7 years, announced that his term of office and that of the entire management board ends on December 31 this year. He announced that he would not run for re-election.

Therefore, at the beginning of December, the PFR supervisory board announced a qualification procedure to select a new president for the third term.

Candidates could submit their applications until December 27. From today, the supervisory board begins meetings with people who have ambitions to manage the financial vehicle created by Paweł Borys.

New year, new president



— A quick resolution can be expected, so that by the new year the company will have a full-fledged president – emphasizes the interlocutor of Business Insider Polska, who wishes to remain anonymous.

A few weeks ago, we wrote that one of the most serious candidates to lead PFR is Jakub Karnowski, former president of PKP during the government of the PO-PSL coalition. He is an experienced manager who has also been associated with the financial sector for years.

What criteria must the future president of PFR meet? In accordance with the requirements specified by the company’s supervisory board, it must, among others: have higher education and at least 10 years of professional experience. Including 5 years of work experience in a bank recognized on the domestic and international market, another financial institution or an international corporate finance consulting company with a significant scale of operations. Additionally, he should have at least 3 years of experience in managerial positions.

The candidate should also have analytical experience in finance and banking.

