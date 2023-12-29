The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages

#competition #president #PFR #final #stages

According to the findings of Business Insider Polska, Paweł Borys’ successor should soon be known. At the beginning of November, Paweł Borys, who has been managing PFR for over 7 years, announced that his term of office and that of the entire management board ends on December 31 this year. He announced that he would not run for re-election.

Therefore, at the beginning of December, the PFR supervisory board announced a qualification procedure to select a new president for the third term.

Candidates could submit their applications until December 27. From today, the supervisory board begins meetings with people who have ambitions to manage the financial vehicle created by Paweł Borys.

New year, new president

— A quick resolution can be expected, so that by the new year the company will have a full-fledged president – emphasizes the interlocutor of Business Insider Polska, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER

A few weeks ago, we wrote that one of the most serious candidates to lead PFR is Jakub Karnowski, former president of PKP during the government of the PO-PSL coalition. He is an experienced manager who has also been associated with the financial sector for years.

What criteria must the future president of PFR meet? In accordance with the requirements specified by the company’s supervisory board, it must, among others: have higher education and at least 10 years of professional experience. Including 5 years of work experience in a bank recognized on the domestic and international market, another financial institution or an international corporate finance consulting company with a significant scale of operations. Additionally, he should have at least 3 years of experience in managerial positions.

The candidate should also have analytical experience in finance and banking.

See also: Adam Glapiński met with the presidents of the largest banks. “I feel attacked”

Also Read:  An international arrest warrant against the Iraqi who burned a copy of the Qur'an in Sweden

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vaccination against Influenza continues – El Sol del Centro
Vaccination against Influenza continues – El Sol del Centro
Posted on
LIVE Minimum wage 2024: What is known about the increase for next year? – Personal Finance – Economy
LIVE Minimum wage 2024: What is known about the increase for next year? – Personal Finance – Economy
Posted on
Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten – Respublika.lt
Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten – Respublika.lt
Posted on
The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages
The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News