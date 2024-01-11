The Condition of the Fugate Family’s Descendants, Blue Skinned Due to Genetic Defects Due to Incest

A family in rural Kentucky, United States, caused a stir because they suffered from a rare condition that made their skin blue, made worse by generations of inbreeding. This story was originally published in 1982 by Cathy Trost of Indiana University, entitled “The Blue People of Troublesome Creek,” published in Science 82 magazine.

Martin Fugate, the first male in the family, has a genetic condition that makes his skin blue. Although the two are not related, this pair carries the methemoglobinemia gene. After marriage, they had seven children, four of whom had blue skin.

Actually, the methemoglobinemia gene is recessive. This means that it will not affect future generations unless there is inbreeding. Unfortunately, because of these conditions, they were isolated and ended up committing incest.

The Fugate family no longer lives in isolation so that the gene carrying ‘blue skin’ is only occasionally seen in their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Today, Fugate’s surviving descendants say that the disease still runs in the family line. One of their descendants, Hazel, said that her husband, Gary Fugate (69), who is a descendant of Martin, suffers from methemoglobinemia.

“When it’s very dark, his skin color is purplish blue. Even though it is relatively mild, the condition becomes more visible as he gets older. The nose, elbows and knees are the most prominent parts,” he told the Daily Mail.

The family’s son also had methemoglobinemia at birth, but he recovered at the age of five. Their granddaughter also had it but only for a few months.

