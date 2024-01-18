The condition put by the farmers to stop the protests

#condition #put #farmers #stop #protests

A Romanian farmer spoke live on Antena 3 CNN about the situation of farmers’ protests in the country.

Petre Țăroiu, Romanian farmer, spoke, this evening, live on Antena 3 CNN, about the farmers' protests in our country.

Asked by Antena 3 CNN journalist, Mihai Gâdea, during the show moderated by him, Sinteza Zilei, when these protests will stop, Petre Țaroiu stated that this will not happen soon.

“At the moment it is not close to the end as long as those measures are not published. A measure that should be well implemented by the politicians in the country: it does not help me to have the state pay all the debts I have.

It helps me that the state offers me the guarantee that I can have a future and that my children can also have a future in this country. I don’t want money from anyone. I don’t want anyone’s alms.

Romania was dragged with its feet into the abyss. We have our feet in the abyss from every point of view. We came to ask for stability and normalcy in this country where we all pay taxes,” said the farmer.