the connection between the two European leaders is simply impossible to miss

Another teenager steeped in neo-fascist activism, she was so well hardened by the streets of Rome that one day she became Italy’s first prime minister. The other is a former investment banking professional who became Britain’s richest head of government and the first non-white.

Although the two were formed by radically different environments, the ties between the Italian Giorgio Meloni and the British Rishi Sunak have never been so close: the British politician even came to a right-wing political festival in Rome organized by the Italian Prime Minister’s radical political force “Brothers of Italy”, writes The Guardian.

The visit is R. Sunak’s desire to repay G. Meloni’s debt: she was the only G7 leader to attend a summit in the United Kingdom in November dedicated to the problems of artificial intelligence. The center of attention, of course, was once again Elon Musk, who was interviewed by R. Sunak himself in London. Other guests at the event included, for example, the leader of the Spanish radical right party Vox.

R. Sunakas and G. Meloni find common ground regarding their strict stance on immigration. Their favorite methods often teeter on the edge of illegality.

It is this topic that will be central to the bilateral meeting before the festival, and then to the tripartite meeting, which was joined by the Prime Minister of Albania. The controversial deal between the Italian and Albanian governments is seen as partly inspired by the British authorities’ long-standing desire to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The relationship between R. Sunaks and G. Meloni, which is based on mutual benefits, speaks of another very important thing – the gradually disappearing boundaries between the European radical right and somewhat more traditional politics.

After Brexit, Mr. Sunaks found an ally within the European Union, with whom he shares common interests in taking an extremely strict position on the issue of immigration, which is what the electorate of the British prime minister’s party demands. For Anglophile G. Meloni, who likes to quote the British conservative philosopher Roger Scruton in her speeches, this alliance helps her move away from her extremist roots.

“Your priorities are also my priorities,” the Italian Prime Minister said to R. Sunaks in front of the cameras when they met in the United Kingdom in November. Just a month ago, politicians joined forces on the issue of migration at the summit of ten European leaders in Granada.

According to The Guardian, the relationship between the Prime Ministers of Italy and the United Kingdom, which was established possibly last November at the Cop27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, is also undoubtedly conditioned by personal chemistry, which simply cannot be overlooked in the photos and videos of their meetings.

The head of the government of the United Kingdom G. Meloni does not spare very nice words in private. He also talks a lot about their friendship in public, and one of the first things reporters heard the father of two say to the Italian prime minister in London was how her daughter was doing. When the British Prime Minister arrives at her residence in the Italian capital, G. Meloni will have a great opportunity to repay the debt of hospitality.

In addition, both politicians are true fans of science fiction: R. Sunaks publicly declares his love for “Star Wars”, and G. Meloni is a big fan of JRR Tolkien, whose work she quoted when promising support for Ukraine. The fantasy genre also has connections with Atreus Summit, which is named after one of the characters in the fantasy epic The Neverending Story.

Nevertheless, both in Italy and in the United Kingdom, the image of R. Sunak, who is friends with the traditions of the radical right, is met with quite skepticism.

Riccardo Magi, president of the left-wing Più Europa party, says: “They come from different political traditions, but they have found a common language on a problem that is typical of the entire conservative front today – they are attacking the principles of the rule of law on the issue of migrant rights. And it is doing it right now, when the problem of migration is getting bigger and the rights of migrants are being mentioned more and more”.

R. Magi added that in the context of other friends of Mr. Meloni, such as Hungary’s radical right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, R. Sunak stands out as a very “representative” ally.

“Friendship with the prime minister of an influential country is very useful for her, and it doesn’t matter at all that that country no longer belongs to the European Union. There is definitely political chemistry between them, and they are only aiming to strengthen their relationship, especially for external communication purposes. But this is how all radical right-wing parties behave,” he explained.

Although R. Magi emphasizes that the fundamental basis of the friendship between Italy and the United Kingdom is a united approach to immigration, others emphasize more common points in the issues of support for Ukraine and cooperation in the field of defense.

When it comes to Ukraine, Mr. Meloni’s support for Kyiv falls out of the context of other European radical right leaders with whom he once admired Vladimir Putin. The British are grateful to her for that.

Francesco Galietti, the founder of Policy Sonar, a Rome-based policy consulting company, recalls the agreement recently signed by the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan for the construction of a new generation of stealth fighters.

“The fact that R. Sunaks is going to a specific party event called “Atreju” is quite strange, but such a breakthrough of his love should be seen in the wider context of geopolitics. Bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Italy are currently at their best after a very long break. Such a love triangle of Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan was formed. In addition to personal chemistry, there is also close cooperation in such important areas as defense – this is the main reason,” comments the expert.

Connections are made not only by G. Meloni and R. Sunakas, but also by their political parties. This could be seen during the visit of the delegation of the “Italian Brothers” to the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Conservative MP Paul Scully, who welcomed the guests, said: “There is a large Italian diaspora here. They are doing what Americans in the Republicans Abroad movement are doing. They first came to us, to the United Kingdom, which was probably due to the warm relations between the leaders.”

The representatives of the British government do not comment on whether R. Sunak will meet with E. Musk, the very fact that the event in Rome will also be attended by an unpredictable technology tycoon, gives an additional risk of controversy.

Musk, whose endorsement of an anti-Semitic post on his social network X has fueled fears of questionable political instincts, is backing Meloni’s government in a dispute over Germany’s funding of charities rescuing refugees and migrants in the Mediterranean.

For others in the UK, Mr Sunak’s participation in the Atreju event echoes the fears of anti-fascist activists and centrist members of his own party about the right-leaning Conservatives, not only on immigration but also on so-called culture wars such as transgender rights.

“The relationship between Mr. Sunako and Mr. Meloni is warming as the Conservative Party moves to the radical right,” states Georgie Laming, head of campaigns for the civil rights group Hope Not Hate: “The fact that he and Mr. Meloni, the politics of the radical right, finds common language on the issue of immigration, very clearly shows in which direction R. Sunak’s party is moving”.