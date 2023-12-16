The consecration for Andry Rajoelina

As required by the constitution, Andry Rajoelina will take an oath before the nation

Andry Rajoelina’s inauguration ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. An oath that the re-elected President will make in front of a sold-out Barea stadium.

D-Day. The twists and turns that agitated the presidential election process will reach their ultimate outcome today. Andry Rajoelina, re-elected President of the Republic, will take the oath during the inauguration ceremony which will take place in the Barea stadium, Mahamasina.

The swearing-in will officially kick off Andry Rajoelina’s second five-year term. As required by the Constitution, it is a “solemn hearing of the High Constitutional Court, before the nation, and in the presence of the government, the National Assembly, the Senate and the Supreme Court”. Pronounced in Malagasy, the oath consists of swearing before God, the homeland and the population that he will correctly and with dignity carry out his functions as President of the Republic.

The oath also consists of swearing that he will use the powers entrusted to him wisely. To also swear that he will devote himself to preserving and strengthening national unity and human rights. That he will ensure respect for the Constitution and the laws as the apple of his eye.

Appeasement and openness

To seek only the well-being of the population. Retired General Marcel Ranjeva, recently appointed Grand Chancellor of the State, will then present Andry Rajoelina with the insignia of the First Class Grand Cross of the National Order, as well as the collar of Grand Master of the National Order.

It will be in front of a packed stadium that the former number 3 candidate will once again be invested with the powers of President of the Republic. Since yesterday, around 6 p.m., people were already queuing to get the best seats in the stands of the Barea stadium. Never seen before, especially since the gates were only open this morning at 6 o’clock. “We come from Ampitatafika. We are here to show our support for President Rajoelina. We are going to camp here,” says one of those who have been squatting in front of the gates of the Barea stadium since yesterday.

In addition to the inauguration itself, a cultural show will be held in the afternoon. Avoiding bloody and deadly stampedes will be the main challenge for the event organizers. The announced security system will be drastic. Some six thousand elements of the police are thus mobilized. It will also be necessary to ensure the security of the plethora of international guests who will be present at the Barea stadium.

Landings of airliners, or special flights with foreign dignitaries on board, have occurred one after the other since Thursday. Some landed on the Big Island early in the morning. Heads of state and government, senior officials of international and regional organizations, special envoys, ministers and members of the diplomatic corps will therefore surround the stand of the Barea stadium. Political actors will not be left out.