The Constitutional Court endorses that a child whose parents disagreed in Estepona was vaccinated against Covid

#Constitutional #Court #endorses #child #parents #disagreed #Estepona #vaccinated #Covid

The Constitutional Court has been endorsing the vaccination against Covid of minors in cases in which the parents show discrepancies. Similarly, decisions are emerging in which the appeals for protection of those parents who believe that their decision not to vaccinate should prevail over that of the courts are rejected. Cases have been known in Cantabria or Aragón, and now in Malaga. Specifically, in Estepona. If we talk about courts, in general, the number of rulings that, in case of disagreement, support the party that wants the vaccine to be inoculated to minors is overwhelming. The maxim is clear: if there is an agreement, the parents apply parental authority. If there is not, justice decides. And the interest of the minor and the point of view of the health authorities take precedence.

On some occasions, the issue reaches the Constitutional Court, which issues rulings such as 162/2023, of November 20, 2023 as a result of the amparo appeal promoted by DLM regarding two orders issued by the Provincial Court of Malaga and a first-class court. Estepona instance that agreed to administer the vaccine against Covid-19.

This father alleged alleged violation of the right to physical integrity and that the minor had not been heard, but the First Chamber of the TC has denied it, as stated in the ruling published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

This father’s appeal stated that the minor’s mother, MAIO, had submitted a letter in Estepona requesting judicial intervention due to disagreement between the parents in the exercise of parental authority because the father did not want to vaccinate their common child, DIL, 11 years old despite the recommendation of health authorities in general and her pediatrician in particular. Then, the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 5 of Estepona accepted the request presented and summoned the parties, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the minor to an appearance. In it, the father presented a document opposing the mother’s request.

The father’s reasons for not wanting to vaccinate



For what reasons? The father argued that the mother based her request on the recommendation to be vaccinated for trips abroad and that no data or scientific studies were provided on the benefits that this gene treatment would bring to the child. He also added, always according to the legal text, that it was a treatment marketed under conditional authorization with a distinctive black triangle and that it differed from traditional vaccines, with possible adverse effects and risk for the minor, particularly myocarditis and pericarditis. For greater abundance, he invoked the principle of prudence, given that it was a medication in the experimental phase with serious adverse effects, the lack of a medical prescription, and the need for the best interests of the minor to prevail over other interests of third parties.

International declarations and agreements



The father also pointed out the lack of informed consent and invoked the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the Oviedo Convention, the Declaration of Helsinki, the UNESCO Universal Declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Nuremberg Code and the European Constitution, as well as specific national and international regulations for the protection of the rights of the child.

But his justification did not stop there and referred to data that, in his opinion, revealed the worse evolution of the disease among vaccinated people.

Order of the Court of Estepona



The Court of Estepona issued an order on July 13, 2022 agreeing to attribute the power to decide on the administration of the vaccine to the minor to his mother. The judicial resolution stated that “the decision must be taken in response to the best interests of the minor, and that the Spanish and international health authorities recommend the administration of the vaccine, which has been approved by the European Medicines Agency and the Spanish Medicines Agency.” and Health Products, which allows us to assume that it has been produced with the maximum guarantees of quality, safety and effectiveness, and that the benefits outweigh the risks. Furthermore, the minor does not present any pathology that is incompatible with the vaccine or that increases the risk of side effects.

It is then that the father decides to appeal, elaborating on the arguments presented and emphasizing that until the decision is final he will not vaccinate the minor. The mother presented a brief against this appeal, emphasizing the interest of her son. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also opposed the appeal.

The Provincial Court of Malaga dismisses the appeal



Finally, the Sixth Section of the Provincial Court of Malaga issued an order on February 8, 2023 rejecting the appeal for not appreciating a lack of motivation for the appealed resolution and, although it clarified that it could not go into the scientific substance, it could be done. echo the recommendations of the health authorities and their control bodies.

The appellant denounces in his application for protection that the following fundamental right to effective judicial protection has been violated, he alludes to the lack of parental consent and once again uses some of the international treaties, norms and conventions exposed. In addition, he delves into scientific aspects related to vaccine testing, reports on them, etc. He even alludes to the fact that the child has already had the disease “but vaccination is imposed on him despite being in equal conditions from an immunological point of view as other children who have not had the disease, but are vaccinated; “Forcing vaccination to achieve an immunity that he already has and in a more lasting and effective way becomes discriminatory treatment without legal basis.”

On July 6, 2023, the prosecutor requested a report to clarify whether the minor had already been vaccinated. The SAS answered that with two doses.

The prosecutor, on October 20, 2023, advocated dismissing the appeal for protection and, alternatively, the violation of the fundamental right referred to. She highlighted that the minor had not been heard throughout the procedure but that it was something that the Public Prosecutor’s Office could not introduce and it had an impact on the greatest benefit for the minor’s health.

The TC ruling



The ruling, dated November 20, includes previous jurisprudence on this type of issue: “The constitutional question raised in this appeal […] It is the same one that has already been analyzed by the Plenary Session of this court. […] The necessary weighting guidelines were set out in detail to determine whether in this type of case the right to personal integrity has been violated, focusing on the issue that the administration of the vaccine, in the absence of free, valid and informed consent of the affected person, requires for its constitutionality compliance with the general requirements that, in accordance with our doctrine, govern the restriction of substantive fundamental rights.

The Court sees that the minor, aged eleven, “lacked the emotional and intellectual capacity necessary to understand the scope of the intervention and the parents had adequate information to provide consent from a moment prior to the initiation of the procedure.” voluntary jurisdiction procedure, so the absence of informed consent cannot be appreciated and the motivation of the judicial resolutions was essentially based on the protection of the best interests of the minor in relation to the protection of their health, taking into account the recommendation of the health authorities, who were in favor of vaccinating minors, weighing the risks and benefits of the vaccine […]»