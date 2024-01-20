The Constitutional Court endorses vaccinating minors and people with disabilities against covid

#Constitutional #Court #endorses #vaccinating #minors #people #disabilities #covid

Alvaro Vega

Córdoba, Jan 20 (EFE).- In 2023, the Constitutional Court has consolidated a jurisprudence in favor of the inoculation of the covid-19 vaccine to minors and people with disabilities when those who exercise parental authority or as guardians have objected in the courts to its administration.

The body of constitutional guarantees has issued twenty sentences – eleven in November, seven in December, one in April and one in June – in which it has rejected the appeals for protection and has endorsed the decisions adopted in favor of vaccination in fourteen provincial hearings against the decisions made by many other first instance courts.

According to the analysis carried out by EFE, in sixteen of the cases the court has ruled in favor of one of the parents over the opposition of the other to the administration of the vaccine for the minor child or children and in three it has done so at the request of the Ministry Prosecutor, when the refusal to vaccinate has occurred by guardians of disabled people.

There has been another case of a minor in which no ruling has been made on the merits, although the matter was the same, because the appeal was filed before the ordinary route was exhausted.

The proceedings in the courts of first instance were initiated on eleven occasions by parents in favor of vaccination when there was opposition from the mothers, on four occasions by the mothers when those who refused the inoculation were the fathers and on two by mothers who refused the vaccine. against the criteria of the male parent.

The Constitutional Court has essentially formed its jurisprudence in two blocks of sentences, ten pronounced on November 20 and another seven on December 11, although all of them based on a previous one, 148/2023 of November 6.

In the latter, he addressed an appeal of unconstitutionality presented against the resolution of the Zaragoza Court, April 27, 2022, which ratified a previous order of the First Court number 5 of the capital, of January 21, 2022.

The resolutions gave approval to authorize a father to vaccinate his 10-year-old daughter in the face of the mother’s opposition.

In this ruling, handed down by the Plenary and of which Judge Inmaculada Montalbán was the speaker, the violation of the rights to physical integrity, to judicial protection due to lack of motivation and to a process with all the guarantees in judicial resolutions was examined. that adequately weighed the interests of the minor.

The resolution of the appeal for protection understands that vaccination constitutes “a health act” that “clearly falls within the powers of self-determination guaranteed by the right to personal integrity” of article 15 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to physical integrity.

It states that it is “an action that can produce adverse (unwanted) side effects, even if they are statistically minority, which also determines a potential risk to health, a circumstance that also leads to the scope of protection granted by this fundamental right.” “.

Despite this, it assesses that “from the contested judicial resolutions it is clear that the decision to authorize vaccination had as its first and essential basis the protection of the best interest of the minor herself in its two fundamental aspects: protection of individual physical health against an eventual infection by Covid-19; and protection of mental health through the preservation of interpersonal relationships in the social, family and school environment, both fully legitimate purposes from a constitutional point of view.”

Furthermore, it took into account that “the arguments used by the two contested resolutions were supported by the reports, opinions and recommendations that until that moment had been issued by the main public organizations that had been entrusted with health surveillance.”

In response, the plaintiff had put forward arguments that “lacked objective scientific support sufficiently solid to call into question the conclusions of all the official organizations cited and, consequently, the bases of the arguments developed by the judicial bodies.”

The Constitutional Court recalls its doctrine, referring to a 2019 ruling, in which it establishes that “in the event that all concurrent legitimate interests cannot be respected, the best interest of the minor must take precedence over any other legitimate interest that may arise.” “.

This is in line with article 154 of the Civil Code, which states that “the legal representatives do not enjoy the freedom to decide what they consider appropriate according to their own criteria, but are directly bound by the obligation to act in the interest of the minor. of age, in accordance with their personality and with respect for their rights and physical and mental integrity.

The decisions of the Constitutional Court affect the decisions of thirteen provincial courts: Albacete, Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Cantabria, Guipúzcoa, León, Lugo, Málaga, Las Palmas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Valladolid and Zaragoza. EFE

