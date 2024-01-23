The Constitutional Court will not cancel the lower valuation of pensions. But he criticizes the government, experts say

#Constitutional #Court #cancel #valuation #pensions #criticizes #government #experts

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court will announce how it decided to reduce the valuation of pensions. Last March, the government pushed for a significantly smaller increase in old-age pensions. Although pensions increased, it was about a thousand crowns less than the seniors expected. It was against this amendment that members of the ANO movement filed a complaint.

According to the opposition, the law was amended late, i.e. at a time when senior citizens were already entitled to increased pensions. Moreover, according to the politicians, it was approved in an abbreviated meeting. The Constitutional Court thus had to review whether the government had violated the Constitution. “The court can actually comply with the proposal and cancel the law from the very beginning, which could also lead to the state having to calculate pensions retroactively,” thinks constitutional lawyer Ondřej Preuss.

According to economists, such a decision would burden the state budget. “The main part of those costs would come in the future, when the percentage acreage is revalued,“says economist Filip Pertold. It would also be problematic according to the emeritus rector of the University of Economics (VŠE) Richard Hindls. “Of course, this will also be reflected in the following years, because this will increase the basis for further valorization, so we are talking about tens of billions, ” he says.

​The government primarily wanted to reduce the costs of the state budget. Thanks to the amendment, the state saved almost 19.5 billion crowns last year. “It wasn’t absolutely necessary. The current government is not completely in order in the pension system, it has not started a pension reform and is looking for money wherever it can,” believes economist Richard Hindls.

According to experts, the court will probably not cancel the lower valuation, but it may criticize the manner in which the House of Representatives approved the amendment. “The third option is that it will not actually comply at all, and thus of course nothing will change,” says constitutional lawyer Ondřej Preuss. 9 out of 15 judges would have to vote to cancel the amendment. Experts assume that the decision of the Constitutional Court will be close.

jko, TN.cz