The construction materials market is about to explode. Bad signs from two big producers from Iași

The manufacturers of construction materials in Iasi are sitting on a powder keg: they anticipate that sales will decrease even more in the next period, and they expect to remain with the goods in warehouses. In the report of the board of directors of the company Brikston Construction Solutions SA (formerly Ceramica Iaşi), taken over in 2018 by the Austrian manufacturer of masonry and ceramic tiles Leier, a series of risks and uncertainties for the next period are mentioned, which obviously could put pressure and on the shoulders of other companies active in the field.

In the document related to the 3rd quarter of this year, consulted by “Ziarul de Iasi”, there is talk of a possible reduction in sales due to the contraction of the construction materials market and the blocking of warehouses with products, but also about the reduction of lending in the market for the real estate sector, implicitly a decrease in sales of construction materials in the coming months. The local producer does not exclude the fact that production units could be closed in the future, and the increased inflation and the prolongation of the state of war in Ukraine are other factors that could have repercussions on the company’s activity.

The Leier Group also notes in the report that Brikston recorded a 25.40% lower turnover in the 3rd quarter of 2023 than in 2022, i.e. a decrease of 68.14 million lei, the operating result decreased by 60.84% ​​(66.68 million lei) compared to the similar period in 2022, and the gross result on September 30, 2023 decreased by 62.28% (61.81 million lei). “Given the general context of the construction materials market, the main uncertainties constantly analyzed are: the timely collection of receivables, the evolution of demand, the evolution of market prices, the evolution of prices for utilities and raw materials, the state of war in Ukraine, access to term financing short/medium/long”, the report states.

In the spring of this year, the company inaugurated the new production unit in Iași for concrete prefabs, from the gates of the local factory vibro-pressed concrete of the type slabs, pavers, curbs and concrete blocks. The products are mainly delivered on the domestic market, during the last year, for example, exports representing only 3% of the turnover, according to the statutory audit report for 2022.

Bad news also comes from the Hersson Group company from Iasi, which provides several solutions in the construction sector, from metal constructions, prefabricated concrete and mineral aggregates to logistics and furniture. Recently, he announced that the prices of the raw materials that make up concrete (mineral aggregates/cement) will register significant increases in the next period, and these factors will influence the final price of concrete. Hersson Group estimates a price adjustment of 25-30%, an increase that will also have an impact on the residential/non-residential and industrial construction sector, that is, we will witness a new increase in housing prices.

Last year, the construction sector generated approximately 11% of the turnover of Iaşi county (of 8.77 billion euros), more precisely 963.3 million euros, according to the data of the Iaşi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a fairly substantial amount. However, constructions and real estate transactions could cause the most insolvencies in the next period, as the “Ziarul de Iaşi” showed last month, almost 100 companies from Iasi with activity in the field are currently in difficulty. The estimate was made on the basis of the data presented in a report of the Transilvania Bankruptcy House.