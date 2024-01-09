The “Coroana de Aur” hotel, sold to businessmen, at the price of EUR 3.48 million without VAT

#Coroana #Aur #hotel #sold #businessmen #price #EUR #million #VAT

Three businessmen bought the “Coroana de Aur” hotel in Bistrita, which was insolvent, for a price of EUR 3.48 million without VAT, the judicial liquidator CITR informed on Tuesday, in a statement sent to StartupCafe.ro .

The buyers of the hotel with a 50-year tradition, located in the center of Bistrita, are the brothers Ovidiu and Daniel MoldovanTogether with Florin Font. The Moldovan brothers are two entrepreneurs from Bistri, who own the Jelna winery, among others. Florin Font is a businessman from Maramureş who works in the construction sector, through his company Edil Bausteel SRL, but also has a restaurant in Bistrița.

“Although we are still operating in a context full of uncertainties, tourism plays an important role in the Romanian economy and attracts investors. In the present case, a company with Romanian capital, Drosera Building Bistrița, owned by local entrepreneurs, namely the Moldovan brothers, the owners of the Jelna winery, together with Florin Font, bought, in a public auction, the Coroana de Aur hotel. The entrepreneurs plan to invest in the modernization of the hotel and continue its history. We are happy, this time too, that we were able to successfully guide this process and that we managed to save a new Romanian goal with tradition”, declares Andrei Besoiu, Sales Manager, CITR Cluj.

The hotel property was traded in a public auction that took place on December 21, 2023.

The sale of the “Coroana de Aur” hotel comes after several attempts, following the insolvency of the Combis – Agro Invest – Hotel Coroana de Aur group of companies. In 2019, the group filed for insolvency, due to accumulated debts. The entire business was owned by businessman Ioan Moldovan and his family. Previously, the businessman sold two other hotels he owned: Hotel Castel Dracula in Pasul Tihuța and Hotel Codrișor, according to Gazeta de Bistrița.

The “Coroana de Aur” hotel is located in the center of Bistrița, on Strada Piața Petru Rareș. The property sold is composed of land of 2,958 sqm and construction in S+P+3E height regime, with a built area of ​​1,900 sqm, unfolded area of ​​8,492.36 sqm and usable area of ​​6,978 sqm.

The accommodation unit was inaugurated on April 30, 1974, being the most representative hotel of the city. In that year, the first group of English tourists – members of the Transilvania Society in London – were the pioneers of tourism influenced and inspired by the character of Dracula.

The “Coroana de Aur” hotel benefited from a major renovation completed at the end of 2013, becoming a four-star hotel. The hotel offers modern facilities to all who cross its threshold, in an architecturally impressive building.