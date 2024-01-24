The corridor of a gold mine collapsed, killing at least 73 workers in Mali

#corridor #gold #collapsed #killing #workers #Mali

January 24, 2024 – 9:58 p.m

73 miners died after a gold mine tunnel that was dug illegally in Mali collapsed on them, reports MTI. There were 200 workers in the mine at the time of the accident, and it is conceivable that the number of victims will increase.

According to the mining ministry, a tunnel that was not excavated according to the rules collapsed. Accidents like this are common in Mali, because many people mine gold using often dangerous methods. Last year, six tons of gold were unearthed in the country using small-scale methods.

