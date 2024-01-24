The corridor of a gold mine collapsed, killing at least 73 workers in Mali

#corridor #gold #collapsed #killing #workers #Mali

January 24, 2024 – 9:58 p.m

73 miners died after a gold mine tunnel that was dug illegally in Mali collapsed on them, reports MTI. There were 200 workers in the mine at the time of the accident, and it is conceivable that the number of victims will increase.

According to the mining ministry, a tunnel that was not excavated according to the rules collapsed. Accidents like this are common in Mali, because many people mine gold using often dangerous methods. Last year, six tons of gold were unearthed in the country using small-scale methods.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  Explosions shook Damascus on Saturday morning

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Riga, several drivers are left without tires after driving into a hole hidden by rainwater
In Riga, several drivers are left without tires after driving into a hole hidden by rainwater
Posted on
Royalty expert: ‘Princess Catherine’s situation is frightening’ | Royals
Royalty expert: ‘Princess Catherine’s situation is frightening’ | Royals
Posted on
Bundesliga: slap scandal in Bayern win – 20 minutes
Bundesliga: slap scandal in Bayern win – 20 minutes
Posted on
A blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease
A blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News