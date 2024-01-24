The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones

#counties #sabotaging #ministrys #plan #open #general #fields #prefer #specialized

Last year’s overcrowding of applications to gymnasiums showed an increasing interest in general fields of study. Experts point out that their advantage is growing, partly because they better prepare students for college. The Ministry of Education plans to increase their capacities. However, the regions are resisting the pressure, they want to expand the classes mostly only slightly. In some places, they are hindered by the need for people in industry and the demand of employers.

By 2027, according to the Ministry of Education, half of Czech schools should be universally oriented. Overall, the share of gymnasiums and lyceums would be equal to vocational high school or apprenticeship schools. Today, approximately 30 percent of secondary school students attend general schools. At the same time, the European Union average is roughly 50 percent.

In regions where roughly a third of children already attend general courses, they expect a slight increase. “We have about 29 percent of students in general fields. By starting to start new capacities, we will approach forty percent in the next two years,” says Jan Břížďala (Pirates), councilor for education in Vysočín. They are planning a new gymnasium class and want to open up to four new lyceums from September. The South Moravian Region is also expecting an increase.

Currently, gymnasiums make up twenty percent of the educational offer. Lycea then only four percent. The ministry proposes to establish a lyceum as a substitute for some classes at vocational schools. On the contrary, there would be less practice or, in the case of industrial schools, electrotechnical subjects.

By 2027, the ministerial plan would have doubled the number of general schools compared to today. However, according to Olomouc Region councilor Aleš Jakubec (TOP 09), reaching a balanced share of general and vocational schools is unthinkable for his region.

“The Ministry has slightly different ideas than the majority of councilors responsible for education in the regions. I am more in favor of supporting general education at vocational schools, in order to increase mathematical, reading and financial literacy there,” he objects. Roughly a quarter of the children in the region attend general schools. Only a few new classes will be established next year.

What is the difference between lyceum and gymnasium?

Both the lyceum and the gymnasium are secondary school courses ending with a high school diploma. Lyceums can be considered a “middle way” between vocational schools and gymnasiums. In contrast to secondary schools, students at lyceums will receive a larger share of general education, but it will be less than at gymnasiums. “At lyceums, the practical part of teaching is preserved and is therefore more suitable for children who are not so academically oriented,” explains Deputy Minister of Education Jiří Nantl.

Other regions are not planning major changes in the range of secondary school subjects either. They refer to the demand of employers, the need for people in industry and the applicability of graduates on the labor market. The spokesperson for the Pilsen region, Eva Mertlová, claims that employers would, on the contrary, welcome more pupils rather than fewer to attend technical fields. After the ministry’s appeal, the region will therefore open only one new branch of the four-year gymnasium and the technical lyceum in Tachov.

The Moravian-Silesian Region makes the same argument. “We want high school graduates who do not continue their studies at universities to find quality and interesting employment,” says Deputy Governor for Education and Sports Stanislav Folwarczny (ODS).

The Central Bohemian region commissioned research among pupils and parents, which is of greatest interest. It is based on the fact that they especially prefer matriculation courses at vocational schools, not so much gymnasium and lyceum.

The Ústí Region will increase the capacity of general fields, but refuses to reach the set 50 percent. “It is neither realistic nor desirable,” says spokeswoman Magdalena Fraňková. Currently, between 15 and 17 percent of pupils study at the grammar school here, which is sufficient according to the region. According to a survey among children in elementary school, more pupils are not even interested in this study.

“It’s a completely different situation against Prague, for example,” adds Fraňková. Nevertheless, the region should establish seven general classes next year.

If the share of pupils in general subjects varies considerably between regions, inequality will increase, according to experts. “Differences between the regions will grow as soon as South Moravia and Vysočina increase their generality, but the Moravian-Silesian region, for example, will go in a different direction. Behind it is strong lobbying by industry, which claims that it does not have people,” says Miroslav Hřebecký from the EDUin organization.

Narrowly specialized fields and the lack of a quality general foundation offer graduates less employment, according to the PAQ Research analysis. Up to 38 percent of young people in the Czech Republic start working in an unrelated field after studying at a vocational school. In addition, students of vocational schools are much more likely to leave education prematurely.