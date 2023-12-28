The country continues to record price increases for construction materials

The realization of the dream of owning a home seems distant for several Angolan families given the economic and financial crisis that has hit the construction segment and other sectors of national life. And the state entity responsible for the country’s statistics does not see, at least from what is public, a timing for the reversal of the current situation.

More recent data from the civil construction sector made public by the National Statistics Institute (INE), referring to the months of September and October this year, indicate an increase in the prices of construction materials, a situation that not only makes it difficult to realize the dream of a house itself, but also prevents the State from improving or creating new infrastructures, in addition to the negative impact on employability objectives.

In addition to the months mentioned above, in which a variation of 2.1% was recorded, the INE study also covers the periods of October this year and October 2022, with the Construction Materials Price Index (IPMC) showing there was a variation rate set at 14%.

In these year-on-year variations, among the Construction Materials groups, “wood and plywood”, for example, were those that recorded the biggest price increases with 18.7%, followed by “cement and binders” with 17.4%; “ready-mixed concrete” with 17.3%; “plastic pipes and accessories” with 16.9%; “steel” with 16.6%; “crushed stones and marble” with 15.3%; “sand“ with 15.2%; “synthetic products” with 14.4%; “glasses and glassware” with 14.1%, “blocks” with 10.4%; “beams, joists and slats with 10.2%, and “other synthetic products” with 7.2%, among the main ones.

The indices, according to INE, were calculated based on information collected in observation units.

“All units declare, in addition to the sales prices of the products, other relevant variables such as: origin and variety. The fundamental basis for calculating the indices are the sales prices of the declared products, using the formula of the modified Laspeyres index (volume), with the previous year considered as the reference period”, reads the INE document, called ‘Folha de Quick Information’.