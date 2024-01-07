The country where a woman gives birth to 7 children on average

#country #woman #birth #children #average

There are extreme differences in the population change resulting from the number of births in some regions of the world: while in developed countries there is little growth, stagnation or even a decrease, in the central area of ​​Arika, between the two converts, the growth is enormous. In addition, a few countries in the Middle East show a similar population explosion, not regardless of their possible religious fanaticism, which also makes them a geopolitical focal point. Most of the moderately developed countries show little population growth or stagnation.

The human population exceeded 8 billion, and India overtook China as the world’s most populous country. Let’s see which countries in the world still account for most of the slowing but still rapid increase in the number of humanity. In general, you can say that

the annual population growth rate above 2 percent is excessively high, and above 3 percent is quite frightening.

We start the list with an overview of the latter.

A records

Niger in Africa can boast the highest population growth rate, and it has for a long time. The annual population growth rate is 3.8 percent, a woman gives birth to 7 children on average, the average age of the population is 15 years, that is, the elderly are in the minority. Half a century ago, the population number was 5 million, now it is 28 million, and what is most frightening is that, unlike most countries, the UN cannot even estimate when it will slow down to a sustainable level, so they currently calculate that there will be 165 million in 2100.

Annual population growth of more than 3 percent

The annual growth rate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, whose population recently exceeded 100 million, is 3.3 percent. There are 6 children per woman here, but the growth rate has already reached a slow decline, so there will be 200 million in 2050, after which it is difficult to estimate. The rate is slightly above 3 percent in four other African countries, these are Angola, Mali, Chad and Somalia, of which armed conflicts are common in the last two.

The 4 largest countries are stable

The countries with growth between 2 and 3 percent are already reviewed according to country size, so it will also be visible which will become the most populous countries in 2-3 decades. The world’s most populous country, India, is still growing, but is expected to peak at 1.6-1.7 billion inhabitants. China’s population is already decreasing, in the case of the USA with 340 million, the annual expansion is half a percent, mainly due to immigration. The fourth is Indonesia, with 380 million inhabitants, the growth is already below one percent, the peak is not far away here.

Pakistan and Nigeria

The situation of Pakistan, which is in 5th place, and Nigeria, which is in 6th place, is dramatic: although the growth rate in Pakistan is already slightly below 2 percent, there are 243 million people in their not very large country. In the case of Nigeria, the growth rate is 2.4 percent and there are 225 million people, making it the most populous country in Africa. In the past, there were even scary estimates that the population could grow to 1 billion, based on current trends, it is more like 500 million.

The country’s government is taking serious measures to help family planning,

and the results are already visible: 10 years ago, the annual rate of population growth was still 2.8 percent.

Larger Africans

Among the countries with a population of less than 200 million, Ethiopia with 125 million, the second most populous state in Africa, follows with a population increase of 2.5 percent.

It will soon overtake and surpass Russia, and then the population will reach 200 million,

the peak is difficult to estimate. We have already mentioned the larger Congo with 100 million, the next fastest growing is Tanzania, with 68 million inhabitants and a growth rate of 2.94 percent: 200 million cannot be ruled out here either. Kenya is next with 2 percent growth and 55 million people, followed by Uganda with a 2.76 percent rate and 49 million people, and Sudan with almost the same numbers.

Fast growing gunpowder kegs

Now comes the surprise, outside of Africa, in the Middle East region, one might say in the gigantic powder keg: Iraq with 46 million and 2.24 percent, then Afghanistan with 43 million and 2.7 percent, then Yemen with 35 million and 2.24 percent. There is no doubt that these countries have been the most problematic in recent decades and partly still are: Yemen is currently causing the biggest problem, where the government’s power is only partial, and thus the Huthis shoot without control the ships passing through the strait between Yemen and Africa.

The other countries with high population growth already have less than 35 million inhabitants and are all African.

Peaking around 10 billion

Overall, it can be seen that the largest part of the population increase of 1.5-1.7 billion expected until 2050 will take place in Africa by nearly 1 billion, in Asia it may increase by another 4-500 million people, and 1-200 million may reach the American continent. According to current forecasts, the growth of humanity will be quite slow after that, but it will be almost entirely in Africa.