The country’s debt strategy is a public document – Massano –

In response to the UNITA Parliamentary Group that requested a preliminary point, before the agenda of the II Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, which approved the OGE/2024 Proposal, the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, assured this Wednesday that the country’s medium and long-term Debt Strategy is a public document that is available on the Ministry of Finance’s institutional portal.

José de Lima Massano stated that the Annual Debt Plan will be drawn up as soon as the budget is approved and published.

The leader of the UNITA Parliamentary Group, Liberty Chiaka, understands that the deputies approved this request “because we are convinced that the sovereign people of Angola need to know how much money Angola owes, to whom it owes it and what the interest rate is”.

Remember that within the framework of the general approval of the 2024 OGE Proposal, on November 14, the National Assembly unanimously approved UNITA’s request to the Executive for the Country’s General Debt Strategy in the Medium and Long Term.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News