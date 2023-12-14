The country’s debt strategy is a public document – Massano

In response to the UNITA Parliamentary Group that requested a preliminary point, before the agenda of the II Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, which approved the OGE/2024 Proposal, the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, assured this Wednesday that the country’s medium and long-term Debt Strategy is a public document that is available on the Ministry of Finance’s institutional portal.

José de Lima Massano stated that the Annual Debt Plan will be drawn up as soon as the budget is approved and published.

The leader of the UNITA Parliamentary Group, Liberty Chiaka, understands that the deputies approved this request “because we are convinced that the sovereign people of Angola need to know how much money Angola owes, to whom it owes it and what the interest rate is”.

Remember that within the framework of the general approval of the 2024 OGE Proposal, on November 14, the National Assembly unanimously approved UNITA’s request to the Executive for the Country’s General Debt Strategy in the Medium and Long Term.