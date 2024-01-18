The country’s major energy challenges

Olivier Jean-Baptiste, Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons

A major problem. Projects have been launched, but a vast amount of work remains to be carried out. The challenges awaiting the country are multiple, particularly in the field of energy where fossil fuels still dominate the electricity distribution circuit. The main problem in terms of energy for the Big Island revolves around dependence on fuel oil. An observation shared by analysts and taken seriously, although difficult to deny, given the facts. “The problems linked to fuel have brought down our state company, Jirama. She is still struggling to get back up,” confides Solo Andriamanampisoa, former Minister of Energy during his handover with Olivier Jean-Baptiste yesterday in the MEH offices in Ampandrianomby.

Thus, the State plans to chart its course with green energies to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and anticipate the needs of a growing population. According to the latest statistics, the country has six million households, with an urban population accounting for 20% of the total population.

However, that is not the problem, at least not in the short term. Currently, the annual change in population reaches 2.1%. “Every thirty years on average, the Malagasy population doubles in size. We must therefore provide sufficient energy to posterity. We will not wait for the population to reach fifty million to put in place adequate infrastructure,” explains Olivier Jean-Baptiste, Minister of Energy. Thus, for this year, we are banking on the construction of seventy-eight solar or hybrid power plants in several districts of the Big Island. We also intend to turn to the positive use of hydrocarbons to protect the environment and add to the country’s main means of energy production. These include, among other things, the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in butane form. Use of this is well below average for African countries. “We all know we are transitioning to clean energy, like butane gas. We plan to increase its consumption by 10 to 20%.” The Big Island only consumes 14,000 tonnes of this gas, or an average of 0.4 kilos per inhabitant per year, compared to nearly 20 kilos per inhabitant per year for countries like Ivory Coast. However, such an aspiration requires the mobilization and establishment of substantial infrastructure, particularly in terms of transport and storage of LPG.

Itamara Randriamamonjy