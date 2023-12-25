The Courage of the Houthi Militia Against Israel and the Prophet’s Prophecy

#Courage #Houthi #Militia #Israel #Prophets #Prophecy

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The Houthi group in Yemen, supported by the Iranian military, has attacked commercial ships linked to Israel, using drone and missiles. They carried out the attack as a form of support for Palestinians surrounded by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

The bold actions of Yemen’s Houthi forces forced many large companies to change the course of their shipping vessels. This Houthi attack is also believed to have caused Israel to suffer huge losses of up to 3 billion US dollars last week.

The Houthis even threatened to fire bombs at international merchant ships that were determined to head to Israel via the Red Sea. The courage of the Houthis reminds us of the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad about the courage and prowess of soldiers in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

It was narrated by Imam Abu Dawud from Ibn Hawalah, may God be pleased with him, that he said, “The Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, said:

The matter will happen until there are conscripted soldiers, soldiers in the Levant, soldiers in Yemen, and soldiers in Iraq. So Ibn Hawalah said, “Come out for me, O Messenger of God.” If you realize that, he said, “You should go to the Levant, for it is God’s best part of His land. He draws to Him the best of His servants. If you refuse, then let it be in your right hand and drink from it.” Be aware of you, for God Almighty has put his trust in I have the Levant and its people [أخرجه أبو داود]

“Things will change until an organized army is formed, an army in Syria, an army in Yemen and an army in Iraq.”

Ibnu Hawalah said, “O Messenger of Allah, choose it for me if I find it.”

He said, “It is obligatory upon you to choose the group that is in Sham, indeed that is the land chosen by God, which God has chosen to be the land for His servants. And if you refuse, then hold on to Yemen, then fill your drinking places. Verily, God has guaranteed (peace ) for me with the people of Sham and its land.” (HR Abu Dawud no: 2483).

The courage of Yemen’s Houthi forces has shaken the world economy. Many shipping companies have stopped shipping via the Red Sea following attacks by the Houthi resistance group on sailing cargo ships.

Among them, the German shipping company, Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong, namely OOCL Hapag-Lloyd, plans to reroute 25 of its ships by the end of this year. They will avoid the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, Egypt, which means inevitably following a longer route around the African region.

There are still many other companies such as Freightos, global furniture manufacturer IKEA, HMM South Korea, MSC Switzerland, Maersk, Euronav Belgium, V Group, Evergreen Taiwan, Equinor Norway and British Petroleum (BP) which are doing the same thing.

The Houthi move to attack cargo ships passing through the Red Sea was in response to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza which to date has caused more than 19 thousand civilians to lose their lives.