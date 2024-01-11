The court’s reasoning in the case of Adrian Kreiner, the businessman killed in Sibiu. Information about police intervention

#courts #reasoning #case #Adrian #Kreiner #businessman #killed #Sibiu #Information #police #intervention

Four minutes is the time elapsed between the moment when the three suspects in the case of Adrian Kreiner’s death left the businessman’s villa and the moment when the Sibiu police arrived at the victim, according to information from the Court of Appeal (CA) Alba Iul

In the criminal conclusion drawn up by the CA Alba Iulia, regarding the rejection of the appeal submitted by the suspect Ghiţă Laurentiu against the decision of the Sibiu Court which ordered the preventive arrest, the “state of fact” retained by the prosecutor before the Sibiu court is presented, from which it appears that the first two suspects entered the yard of the building on November 6, 2023 at 02:22, at 03:00 all three left the house and the yard, the victim being discovered by the police at 03:04.

“After viewing the images captured by the surveillance cameras installed outside the building, it was found that two of the three perpetrators entered the courtyard of the building at 02:22, by forcing a metal structure from the wall surrounding the building, and one of the perpetrators produces a short circuit at one of the lanterns located inside the yard, causing them to go out at 02:26. Next, the two perpetrators manage to open a double-glazed window from the garage (the garage being integrated into the house) and manage to get inside it at 02:36, with the mention that from the garage you can enter directly into the living room, through a doors that were unlocked. At 02:46 a.m., the third perpetrator enters the yard through the same place, who, after entering, replaces the metal structure in the wall in order not to notice the entry. Later, he enters the garage,” the document states.

At 02:58, one of the perpetrators leaves the building, goes for a few seconds to the front corner of the house, after which he enters back into the villa.

One minute later, at 02:59, the same perpetrator leaves the apartment again and climbs the back wall that surrounds the building, right in front of the surveillance camera that partially captures his face (eye and nose area).

After about 40 seconds, he jumps back into the yard and enters the building, after which “immediately you can see how all three perpetrators leave the victim’s house and yard, at 03:00, through the same place they entered”.

According to what the prosecutor presented before the Sibiu Court, when the proposal to arrest the three defendants was accepted, it turned out that on the night of November 5 to 6, unknown persons broke into the courtyard of the building and later inside the house where he was the businessman, together with his daughter and his partner.

“The injured person, who was on the ground floor of the house, was subjected to multiple acts of violence on the head, torso, and limbs, after which she was tied with her hands behind her back and possibly suffocated with a carpet, the injured person being discovered by the police bodies at 03:04 in a state of unconsciousness with a very low pulse, it being necessary to perform resuscitation maneuvers which were started by the police bodies and continued by the medical crew”, the document states, according to Agerpres.

Alarmed by the noise produced on the ground floor, the businessman’s daughter, who was in a bedroom on the 1st floor, noticed one of the perpetrators on the ground floor of the house, who had a hood on his head, at the same time she was also noticed by the attacker. The young woman returned to the bedroom, locked the door, armed herself with a knife and hid in the dressing room, from where she called 112.

Two of the three perpetrators broke the bedroom door, after which they entered the dressing room, the young woman being hit and threatened with a gun, to tell where the money was. After giving the attackers the money she had in her wallet, 40 euros and approximately 100 lei, she was threatened again with a gun by one of the attackers, who loaded it and put it to her head, asking her more times where the money is.

During this time, the other attacker, noticing inside the dressing room several valuable watches that were visible, took them and put them in a bag, also rummaging through the drawers in the bedroom. Before leaving for the ground floor, the armed attacker told the young woman that he would kill his father, according to the quoted document.

As a result of the traumatic injuries suffered, the businessman died in the hospital a day later.

From the investigations carried out in the case, it was concluded that the perpetrators had previously supervised the victim’s residence from inside an uninhabited house located nearby.

According to another suspect arrested in the case, 16 watches were stolen, the most expensive of 120,000 euros, temporarily buried after committing the robbery.

Two of the men who beat and killed the businessman were caught in Great Britain, one in Scotland – Ghiţă Laurentiu, another in Northern Ireland – Marian Cristian Minae. Brought to the country, Ghiţă Laurentiu is in preventive detention for 30 days.

As for Minae, the appeal filed by him against the preventive arrest decision issued by the Sibiu Court will be heard on January 25 at the CA Alba Iulia.

The third suspect, Cosmin Costinel Zuleam, has not been found.

On November 19, 2023, the Sibiu Court issued preventive arrest warrants, as well as international arrest warrants, in absentia, on behalf of the three suspects, accused of committing the crimes of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

One of their accomplices from Timiș county, Ilie Sitariu, was caught and remanded in custody.

