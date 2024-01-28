The crash of the Il-76 plane: the representative of V. Zelensky’s administration named the main target of Russian manipulations

#crash #Il76 #plane #representative #Zelenskys #administration #named #main #target #Russian #manipulations

M. Podoliaks: the Russians are using the Il-76 plane crash to slow down the transfer of anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine

The Russians are actively manipulating the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region in order to slow down the process of transferring air defense systems to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Mychailo Podoliaks, advisor to the head of the presidential office.

He emphasized that now there are no facts that would help clarify the circumstances of the Il-76 plane crash. The adviser to the head of the presidential office also noted that it is not known who exactly was on the plane, because the Russians are actively obstructing the international investigation.

AFP/”Scanpix” photo/Mychailo Podoliaks

“It’s strange why, after two years of war, they are actively promoting this.” What do I see in that? Two things. The first is to slow down the transfer of the anti-aircraft defense system to Ukraine. In recent months, we have seen many Russian aircraft destroyed. Therefore, it is important for the Russian Federation that this does not happen, that Ukraine does not have the opportunity to shoot down Russian aircraft or use anti-missile systems along the front line,” explained Podoliak.

At the same time, according to him, the Russians can pursue another goal, that is, to reduce the attention of the civilized world to the fact that the occupying forces of the Russian Federation are violating the rules and conventions of war.

read more

Russia Keeps Four Carrier Missiles in the Black Sea: How Many Kalibr Missiles Threaten Ukraine?

Russian occupation forces keep four missile launchers in the Black Sea. This was announced by Natalija Humeniuk, head of the “Pietūs” press center of the operational management.

“Currently, the missile strike group in the Black Sea consists of four missile carriers – two submarines and two surface ones. In this case, 24 Kalibr missiles can be ready for use. And this is a very big risk of missiles and a threat from the sea,” she emphasized on the air of the “We are Ukraine” TV channel.

She noted that the enemy has not started using these missiles to attack Ukraine for a long time.

“Given the fact that the enemy has not used the Kalibr for a long time, and even given the difficulties they face in providing further logistics and maintenance, they may still resort to using them.” And therefore this danger cannot be underestimated”, stated N. Humeniuk.

“Zuma press”/”Scanpix”/Representative of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalija Humeniuk

