The creators of GTA are in dispute with well-known Finnish developers, they are annoyed by their new logo – SMARTmania.cz

Take-Two is in a dispute with Finnish developers from Remedy Entertainment

It’s a new look for the Remedy logo, which Take-Two says looks too much like the Rockstar Games logo

It is not yet certain whether an out-of-court settlement will be reached

The Finnish development studio Remedy Entertainment, which has for example the video game series Max Payne and Alan Wake, got into a trademark dispute with Take-Two Interactive. According to her claim, Remedy’s new logo with the letter “R” is too similar to that of its subsidiary Rockstar Games. RespawnFirst was the first to report on the dispute. Rockstar’s parent company has objected to trademark applications Remedy filed with UK and EU intellectual property authorities last year.

Will people confuse Rockstar with Remedy?

Remedy publicly unveiled its updated R logo in a blog post on April 14, 2023, the day after it filed a trademark application with the EU, arguing that “the bullet in the R in the old logo represented the Max Payne era” and that it no longer reflects its wider game portfolio, which includes, for example, Control or Alan Wake. The developers also filed a trademark application in the UK on May 11 and in the US on May 24, with those applications still pending.

Do the two logos seem interchangeable?

Specifically, in the case of a dispute within the EU, both sides have requested for the time being an extension of the standard two-month cooling-off period before matters are resolved in court, which will not happen before September 7, 2025, unless the two companies agree between themselves earlier. This seems likely given that Remedy Entertainment and Take-Two have had a very good relationship for quite some time. Remedy sold the rights to Max Payne to Take-Two in 2004 and worked with Rockstar Games on remakes of the first two games in the series.

Take-Two has until November 6, 2025 to submit additional evidence to support its claims if it wants to persist in its objections. The company certainly has a history of getting involved in trademark disputes, forcing Hazelight to relinquish ownership rights to the game’s title shortly after It Takes Two released in 2021.

