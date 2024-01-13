The crisis in the Red Sea stops Tesla and Volvo factories, oil tankers turn around

#crisis #Red #Sea #stops #Tesla #Volvo #factories #oil #tankers #turn

by Sissi Bellomo

Military escalation aggravates the economic repercussions, especially in Europe. The lack of auto components leads to the suspension of production in two factories. There is a risk of price increases for fuel: after containers, now even tankers are changing route

The military escalation in the Red Sea is also accompanied by an escalation in the economic repercussions, with the first factory shutdowns in Europe attributed to the repercussions of the Houthi attacks against ships, decided by Tesla and Volvo. At the same time, the possibility of fuel price increases increases, following the acceleration of the escape from risk areas by oil tankers, which until now (especially for contractual reasons) had not changed route en masse like container ships.

About twenty ships for the transport of crude oil and fuel turned around or stopped near the Red Sea on Friday the 12th. And at least three shipowners in the tank sector – Torm, Hafnia and Stena Bulk – have announced the complete suspension of transits in the area, after Intertanko (the reference association) sent on behalf of the US-led task force the recommendation to «maintain well away from Bab al-Mandab”, the strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in front of Yemen. News that helps explain the surge in Brent, with peaks above 80 dollars a barrel during the session.

On a hectic day, for the markets and beyond, the first shock announcement came from Tesla, a few hours after the operation with which the USA and Great Britain hit dozens of Houthi targets in Yemeni territory.

Elon Musk’s company will suspend production in its only European electric car factory, the Gigafactory in Berlin, for two weeks, from January 29th to February 11th: a stop justified by the “gap in supply chains” caused by “conflicts armed forces in the Red Sea and related shifts in transport routes”, which “significantly” lengthen the shipping times for components from Asia.

Tesla plans to restart the plant “at full speed” from February 12, the date by which it expects to be able to reorganize its supply chain (which has also been hampered for some time by protests and strikes in the Scandinavian countries).

“Short” stop for Volvo

However, the production stoppage that Volvo Cars has scheduled for next week in the Ghent factory in Belgium will last only three days: the Swedish group (controlled by the Chinese Geely) has suffered delays in the delivery of gearboxes shipped from the People’s Republic.

Other car manufacturers – specifically the German BMW and Volkswagen, interviewed by – have ruled out supply difficulties that could hinder production in the short term. On the other hand, it is undeniable that the worsening of the crisis in the Red Sea entails a growing risk of interruption of supply chains, especially for companies based in Europe. If the emergency is not resolved soon (which seems unlikely), at the very least we can expect an increase in production costs, which will ultimately fuel inflation.

The automotive sector is among the most exposed sectors, although delays in deliveries and possible product shortages had also been anticipated in recent weeks by companies in other sectors, including Ikea. A recent analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence highlights that 41.3% of vehicles and 20.8% of car components traded in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa pass through the Suez route. High risks are also identified for clothing, household appliances, chemicals, steel, toys and some agricultural products, such as palm oil, rice and tea.

