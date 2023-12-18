‘The Crown’ regains its form in the final season

#Crown #regains #form #final #season

After the death of Princess Diana The Crown back to the real protagonist of the series: the British Queen Elizabeth II. This means that the historic Netflix series regains its form in the finale – less soap, more room for reflections on the monarchy and for the long lines in the series.

The Crown

From: Peter Morgan. Starring: Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Khalid Abdalla, Salim Daw. Netflix, second half, season 6 (6 episodes)

Not that we’ve completely gotten rid of Lady Di; her shadow hangs heavily over the life of this final season’s other main character: Diana’s son William, the future king. He resembles his mother in appearance. The veneration that fell on her now focuses on him. The beautiful, sad, motherless child strikes a chord with girls who force themselves on him in droves. ‘Willmania’ was born. But William is no Lady Di. He is a shy rake, more like his father, Crown Prince Charles. He also saw how his mother succumbed to public attention. He hates the press and he hates the people.

In his mourning he also turns against his father, whom he holds responsible for his mother’s death. Had Charles not rejected her, Diana would still have been safe at home. The clashes between father and son are among the most beautiful scenes of this final season. The struggle brings back memories for Grandpa Philip of how inadequate his fatherhood was. For example, series leader Peter Morgan often reconciles the present with the past this season.

The end of Princess Margaret, sister of the king, uses the series to once again put the spotlight on the outsiders: the family members for whom the royal house felt like a prison. This actually applies to the entire family. On the one hand, you have the heirs to the throne – Elizabeth, Charles, William – who feel the pressure of responsibility. And on the other hand you have those who have no significant role in the monarchy. The party animals – Edward VIII, Margaret, Anne, Harry – who need to be tamed. „Number two is for entertainment” says Prince Harry in the series.

Nazi-uniform

By the way, Harry, William’s brother, does not get a flattering role this season: a rotten boy with a rat’s head who goes to a costume ball in a Nazi uniform. His subsequent departure from the royal family due to the racist treatment of his wife Meghan Markle is not included in the series. The fall of Uncle Andrew, after alleged sexual abuse of minors, also did not make it into the series. Too bad, probably all too fresh, too raw.

Princes Harry (Luther Ford) and William (Ed McVey). Image Netflix

The death of Queen Elizabeth would be a natural end The Crown have been. Instead, the series ends at Charles’s second marriage in 2005. Around that time, Elizabeth has to go through the script of her own funeral, partly carried out in beautiful models. As a result, she goes through an existential crisis. The popularity of the monarchy is waning. She has to The Firm does it modernize or destroy the magic and mystery? She feels lonely, exhausted, thinks about resigning prematurely.

This leads to beautiful scenes in which she consults with her past self – a great opportunity to meet the three actresses who are in The Crown the queen played together. She also muses in a dream scene near her own coffin. As in A Christmas Carol she is visited by the ghosts of the past, present and future, and the series looks back at itself for the last time. After Elizabeth, the British monarchy will continue for a while, is her conclusion, but it is actually over after her. She decides to stay on until the end. The little woman slowly walks away through a huge neoclassical hall. Impressive ending to an impressive series.

