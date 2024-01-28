The cry of a burned mother: My three children are suffering and I am helpless

#cry #burned #mother #children #suffering #helpless

Georgette Frahm, a mother of three boys, fights more than one health battle with her children. Each one has a problem and she is unable to meet the treatment requirements all the time. She finds herself helpless, exhausted and desperate, and she knows very well that the economic situation is difficult for everyone. However, she decides to try again, in the hope that her voice will reach white hands to help her in this suffering.

Georgette did not have many options. She found herself alone, fighting on more than one front. Her eldest son, who is 16 years old, suffers from learning difficulties and needs psychological follow-up. The middle son suffers from a hereditary disease, and the youngest suffers from hyperactivity.

3 different situations put the mother in a difficult and stressful situation, and she had no choice but to raise her voice in the hope that she would find someone to hear her moans and screams. She admits in her speech that she is “very tired. The situation is difficult for everyone, but I have no other solution. God does not tempt anyone. Health is the greatest blessing in life.”

She, who tasted the bitterness of this cup in a small dose, would like to find someone to extend a helping hand to her. She talks in turn about the condition of each of her children.

She begins first with her eldest son, who suffers from learning difficulties. She says: “We did not know about his condition until he was five years old after we transferred him to different schools to discover that he had learning difficulties and needed special follow-up.” She admits that he took on responsibility from a young age, because his middle brother’s condition required constant care and he sometimes had to feed him at night or take care of him when he had to leave the house.

Today he is a teenager, and he has a stubborn personality that makes the situation a little difficult. He needs psychological treatment, but he refuses it. Georgette finds it difficult to deal with him in light of the daily pressures and situations of her other children.

Her second son, Michael, (13 years old), suffers from a hereditary disease that makes his body unable to absorb vitamins and, in return, stores fat. This forces us to follow him all the time and follow a special diet and special oils that take his disease into account. His life is not easy, as he has to take a group of vitamins and medications, the last of which was blood pressure medication, despite his young age.”

As a result of the difficult circumstances, a week passed and we were unable to provide medicine for Michael, who must constantly follow up on his treatment, especially since his condition affects his body and makes him unable to stand or make any movement on his own. His condition also requires physical therapy sessions, a permanent diet, and a shadow teacher. His treatment course is long and we must follow him constantly.

“It is no longer easy for me to follow this treatment with all its requirements,” according to Georgette. I had to reduce the number of physical therapy sessions to once a week instead of three times due to the cost of transportation, she continued.

As for her young son, Julian, (10 years old), he suffers from hyperactivity and requires constant monitoring. It is true that with medication his condition improved, but he needs follow-up like his two brothers.

She pleads with people for help with a burning heart: “I know very well that people are “sufficient for them,” but with their help, I can help my children continue their lives despite all the difficulties and challenges.”

If anyone wants to help, please call this number:

79/174248