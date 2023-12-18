The current leader of the LFF plans to run in the next year’s presidential election as well

#current #leader #LFF #plans #run #years #presidential #election

The current president of the Latvian Football Federation (LFF), Vadims Lashenko, plans to run in the next year’s LFF presidential elections, Lashenko announced last Friday at the LFF laureates’ evening.

Lashenko was elected as the president of the LFF in July 2020, but before that he was the president of the Latvian Indoor Football Association.

“The LFF presidential elections are scheduled for next year. I feel support from LFF members, local governments, the public sector, so I want to continue this work as LFF president. I hope for your support and our joint work in the future,” said Lashenko.

He pointed out that the work of the LFF is appreciated not only in Latvia, but also in international organizations, as UEFA entrusted Latvia with organizing the 2026 European Indoor Football Championship and the 2027 European U-17 Youth Championship.

Lashenko also expressed his satisfaction that LFF managed to build closer cooperation with Latvian municipalities, state leadership, prime ministers and ministries, especially highlighting the Ministry of Education and Science, as well as the Saeima’s Sports Subcommittee.

Lashenko is the fifth president of the LFF in the organization’s history. From 1990 to 1995, the president of the organization was Vladimir Leskovs, from 1995 to 1996, the organization was led by Modris Supe, since 1996, Indriksons has been the president of the LFF, resigning in 2018, when the members of the LFF elected Kaspars Gorks to this position.

Vadim Lashenko. Photo: Zane Bitere/LETA