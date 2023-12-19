The current Polish public media does not deserve to be financed from the taxpayers’ pockets

#current #Polish #public #media #deserve #financed #taxpayers #pockets

For the time being, public media will not be funded in next year’s Polish budget, announced the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a press conference in Warsaw on Tuesday.

“A public media such as it is now does not deserve to be financed from the taxpayers’ pockets. We are ready to support the public media after the situation has improved,” Tusk said, according to the MTI report. The Polish Prime Minister added that no funds will be allocated for this purpose in next year’s budget.

Regarding the fact that the Sejm will put on the agenda on Tuesday the resolution concerning the Polish public service television, radio and the PAP news agency, Tusk said: the document “represents the first step towards the improvement of the public media”. He also announced that the parliamentary majority would prepare laws that would “restore the basic neutrality of the public media.”

Although the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won the most votes in the October 15 Polish parliamentary elections, the opposition coalition led by Donald Tusk together won more votes, allowing Tusk to form a government. We covered in detail how the opposition won in Poland here.

