The cyber fraudster wanted to turn the woman into a white horse, he lost the stolen money

It all started when a 61-year-old woman was approached on a social network by a person with the initials MJ. As it turned out later, it was a fake identity, which the woman did not know. This person wanted to use it to launder money.

“The fraudster wanted the woman to set up an account in the bank, where investors would send deposits, which the woman was supposed to immediately withdraw and put into a bitcoin mat,” police spokeswoman Eva Michalíková said, adding that it was money the fraudsters lured from other people from the Czech Republic under the promise of profitable interest.

They looked for their victims on social networks, especially among less computer literate users. They are probably fraudsters from abroad – the language level of communication documented by the police can testify to this.

The woman played dumb and recorded her call with the cyber crook

The woman did not find the request of an unknown Facebook user strange, she opened an account and within a week she received three payments there from different people from the Czech Republic, a total of 100 thousand crowns.

“As soon as the money was in the account, the person under MJ’s profile invited her to withdraw the money and go and deposit it in the Bitcoin ATM,” the spokeswoman explained, adding that the account owner also received QR codes for depositing in the Bitcoin ATM from an unknown person.

But the woman did not manage to manipulate the device, so she called her son for advice. “He was already more cautious and advised his mother to go to the police immediately, that it was definitely some kind of fraud, specifically money laundering,” added Michalíková.

Although the perpetrator is still unknown, the case has a happy ending for the three victims from the Czech Republic. After documenting the case, the police will return the money to them.

“The Commissioner of the Department of Economic Crime in the given case initiated criminal proceedings on suspicion of committing the crime of legalizing the proceeds of crime. If proven guilty and convicted, the perpetrator faces up to six years in prison,” the spokeswoman added.

