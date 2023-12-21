The Czech crown was struck after the shooting in Prague

#Czech #crown #struck #shooting #Prague

On Thursday morning, the forint was around 384.2 against the euro, which was practically the same as last night’s exchange rate. The Hungarian currency has been fluctuating around its current level for days after weakening a bit and moving away from the 380 exchange rate. Currently, the exchange rate is primarily driven by EU disputes, and it may also be worth paying attention to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s international press conference in the morning, as even the information presented there can influence the market. In addition, mainly the international market mood may still hold surprises at the end of the year. Against the dollar, we are at 351, while the British pound costs HUF 443.6.

In the region, the Polish zloty and the Czech koruna also started the day with minimal gains against the euro. In the emerging market, the Turkish lira is stagnant for the time being and there are no large fluctuations in the Russian ruble exchange rate either.

The euro is a little stronger against the dollar, now trading around 1.0946, which is 0.1 percent higher than the day before. The Japanese yen is gaining 0.4 percent in the morning, while the British pound is showing minimal improvement against the dollar.

