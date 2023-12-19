The Czech president predicts significant changes in the war next year

“We have a lot to do, because the development of the conflict in Ukraine shows that significant shifts are expected next year. And so far, all indications are that they won’t be in the best way we’d like. A new situation will arise that we will have to deal with,” said P. Pavel.

The head of the Czech Republic noted that in 2024 Presidential elections will be held in the United States and Russia. And although Vladimir Putin will win in Russia without any surprises, the expected results in the United States are ambiguous.

He believes that Putin now hopes that Donald Trump will win the election, because “he can deal with him, regardless of what Ukraine or the rest of Europe thinks.” Putin wants a compromise that restores Russia’s status as a protagonist, and the rest will have to accept that.

“Of course, this situation is not favorable for us, and we will see to what extent the scenario that Vladimir Putin hopes for can be implemented,” P. Pavel added.

In the US elections, voters can give preference to D. Trump

US President Joe Biden’s political standing is the weakest of his entire presidency, with voters favoring his rival Donald Trump for the first time.

A new Wall Street Journal pre-election poll shows that in a hypothetical vote with only two candidates, Mr. Biden trails Mr. Trump by 4 percentage points (47% to 43%). Adding five potential third-party and independent candidates to this list increases Trump’s lead by 6 percentage points to 37 percent. and 31 percent

