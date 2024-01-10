#Czech #sniper #hunted #Ukrainian #soldiers #received #severe #punishment

Alojz Polák, 52, is a former resident of Brno In 2016, the separatist left illegally for the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, joined its guard, then as a sniper between 2016 and 2020, it can be proven that the shot at least four soldiers of the Ukrainian army the court claimed. Alojz Polák is on the run, and the court pronounced the verdict in absentia.

His defense attorney said at the trial: according to his information, it cannot be ruled out that his client is no longer alive.

This is not the first time in the Czech Republic that the courts have imposed prison sentences for active fighting on the side of separatists in eastern Ukraine. Last December, Martin Sukup was given 21 years, former professional soldier Martin Kantor was previously given 20 years, while Alyaksei Fagyeyev of Belarusian origin was given 21 years. They are also on the run.

According to the current rules, Czech citizens can only join foreign armies with specific, personal permission from the head of state. So far, about 160 Czech citizens have received permission to join the Ukrainian army. The number of applications received by the Czech Ministry of Defense exceeds three hundred, the Prague press reports.

