The Czechs are already saying goodbye to “Don Orleone”. Daniel Obajtek assured that he would leave on his own

Daniel Obajtek is to soon leave the position of president of Orlen. Czech media comment on the possible “end of Don Orleone” and write that he is “one of the most influential Poles”.

The Czech portal reminds that Orlen has convened an extraordinary general meeting on February 6. This includes: for shareholders’ consent to the sale of 100 percent. shares in Gas Storage Poland for Gaz-System. “The issue of dismissal of the management board and supervisory board is not an item on the agenda, but according to Polish media it may appear during the meeting. Is it possible that one of the most influential Poles, Daniel Obajtek, who has been speculated for some time as a possible prime minister, will lose position?” – writes ekonomickydenik.cz.

Czech media comment on the situation around Orlen

“This year, the Polish media focused on Obajtek due to his wealth. His end at the head of Orlen is, according to the Polish press, very likely,” we read.

The website reminds that the new Minister of State Assets, Borys Budka, announced quick changes in the management board of state-owned enterprises, including Orlen. “According to speculations, the president of the Polish giant, nicknamed Don Orleone, will end his function as president of the management board in April at the latest,” writes the portal.

Daniel Obajtek honestly: “I will leave on my own, you won’t even have to thank me. I have my honor”

The president of Orlen himself admitted in April 2023 that if the Civic Coalition and its political partners win the elections, he will “leave himself”. – I think it’s normal that they will thank me. The opposition is announcing unrealistic things. One lady talks about the price of fuel being PLN 5, and when you ask her how to do it, she says she doesn’t know. I do not want to manage Orlen, which will be managed by a regulated economy and will return to communism – said Daniel Obajtek on RMF FM.

– I will not carry forward sick plans that will lead to the catastrophe of Poland. It’s hard for me to endorse such plans and projects. I’ll go away myself, to be completely honest, you won’t even have to thank me. I have my honor and dignity, stressed Obajtek.

Orlen convenes an extraordinary general meeting. Changes coming?

The schedule of the general meeting on February 6 may include an item regarding the dismissal of the current Orlen supervisory board and the election of a new one – said Tomasz Jóźwik, journalist of “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna”. “And he will probably do it. And the new board will dismiss the president, Daniel Obajtek. The date of February 6 fits very well into the deadlines of the Commercial Companies Code, if the company did not convene the general meeting itself,” he added.