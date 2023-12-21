The danger of permanent nail polish and prosthetic nails! Acrylate allergy is irreversible

Recently, increasing applications of nail aesthetics have brought about discussions about some health problems. Member of the Turkish National Allergy and Clinical Immunology Association, Prof. stated that there are many risks because permanent nail designs, known as Nail Art, are fixed to the nail with UV rays. Dr. Emek Kocatürk Göncü talked about permanent nail polish, acrylic prosthetic nail and gel prosthetic nail procedures, their risks and acrylate allergy.

INCREASES THE RISK OF SKIN CANCER

In permanent nail polish, after applying polish to the nails, ultraviolet (UV) light is applied to solidify the polish. Here, frequent UV exposure as a result of continuous application has the potential to increase the risk of skin cancer. Taking breaks from applications, applying sunscreen before application, or wearing open-ended gloves can be protective measures against the risk of skin cancer. Additionally, excessive filing of the nail before application may cause nail damage.

