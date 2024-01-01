The Danish queen resigned unexpectedly

#Danish #queen #resigned #unexpectedly

The 83-year-old queen, who ascended the throne in 1972, II. After the death of the British Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, she was the European monarch who had been on the throne for the longest time.

II. Margit underwent successful back surgery in February 2023.

“Of course, the operation raised thoughts about the future, namely whether the time has come to hand over the responsibility to the next generation,” said II. Margaret.

“I decided now was the right time. On January 14, 2024, 52 years after succeeding my beloved father to the throne, I will abdicate as Queen of Denmark” – He told.

I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frigyes

– he added.

Crown Prince Frederiks of Denmark gives a speech, II. In honor of Queen Margit of Denmark (right) at the gala dinner given on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the queen's accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on September 11, 2022.

