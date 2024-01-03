The darkest stripe is added to the ”climate stripes”: 2023 is a record year for heat

#darkest #stripe #added #climate #stripes #record #year #heat

A new strip, even darker, approaches the long theory of climate stripes, whose color fades from blue to red. The sign of the year just ended is almost brown: 2023, the hottest on record. Merciless representation of the progress of global temperatures in recent decadesFrom the end of the 19th century to the present day, the “climate stripes” tell us, at a glance, how the planet is warming ever faster and, apparently, inexorably.

While waiting for the official figures from the European Copernicus system and the American Noaa, the 2023 it has already had the label of a for weeks a terrible yearwith a record that crumbles the previous one of two hot years: the 2016 and the 2020. And which is increasingly approaching 1.5 degrees above the average of the pre-industrial period (graphs 1 and 2), the first threshold for containment of global warming, destined, according to some scientists, to be exceeded soon. In the period between July and August, the record for the hottest day that had lasted since 2016 was broken for 40 days (graph 7).

But it’s not just air. What perhaps alarmed scientists and climatologists the most in the past year was the temperature of the seas (graph 4), which are our greatest ally for theCO2 absorption and the containment of temperatures. According to data from the Copernicus system, fever has risen to record levels, reaching its peak in the summer, in July, when it is normally recorded in March. Thanks to an anomalous warming of the Atlantic (graph 5). All that extra energy accumulated whose consequences, in terms of extreme weather events, are impossible to predict.

Before returning to levels more in line with previous years, even the ice had triggered an alarm (graph 9). Particularly in Antarctica, where from May to November the surface area covered was the smallest ever measured. An area the size of France was missing (graph 10).

What to expect in the new year is still difficult to say. Of course, he effects of El Niño According to experts, temperatures will be felt until late spring. And even if we were to reverse the trend, contain and reduce emissions to net zero emissions, it would at least help the children and grandchildren of these generations. But between now and the next few decades we will all have to continue to deal with the debt we have accumulated towards the Planet.