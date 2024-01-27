The database Lexbase can be stopped

#database #Lexbase #stopped

Are we seeing the beginning to the end for Lexbase and other databases that sell convictions and preliminary investigations?

A unique decision in the Malmö district court on Tuesday has set the ball rolling.

Malmö district court recently rejected a request from the Siren news agency to gain access to all preliminary investigations from the first three weeks of 2024.

The district court’s decision is based on an interpretation of the EU’s data protection regulation (GDPR), which points out that processing of personal data on suspicion of crime may only be done under the supervision of an authority.

The decision could lead to a review of how databases that sell convictions and preliminary investigations, such as Lexbase, operate in the future.

The news agency Siren some time ago requested the release of a large number of preliminary investigation reports that came to the Malmö district court during the first three weeks of the year.

More precisely, the company wanted exactly all of the goods related to 58 different classifications of criminal suspicions.

Most people who work in a newsroom know this news agency well. Siren reviews public documents and advises its subscribers of interesting news.

A valuable service, as most of the media houses with the slim resources of our time do not have time to nest on authorities and courts, snooping in diaries in search of a good story.

For decades, Siren has requested judgments from all the country’s district courts. But this time, the company expanded its request to also include preliminary investigations.

The documents would later be searchable in the Acta Publica archive service, a service that, among others, Aftonbladet uses. A very important journalistic tool, over 60 million government documents are easily searchable.

Malmö district court has however, in a decision signed by the head of the court and the lawyer Johan Kvart, put his foot down.

It would be a waste of both time and the reader’s patience to get lost in the legal labyrinth on which the decision rests, it is enough to state that a lot flies by, the constitution and the Publicity and Secrecy Act and the Data Protection Act and a recent decision in the Supreme Court on the “procedural duty to publish”.

However, there are reasons to mention certain other elements, for example that Latvia went to the European Court of Justice because the public had access to personal data about traffic offenders and that the Swedish Ombudsman with high blood pressure lectured the municipality of Södertälje for recurring background checks of the employees.

After much back and forth, the Malmö District Court reaches its decision. It is established that the EU’s data protection regulation, better known as GDPR, stipulates that the processing of personal data regarding, among other things, violations of the law may only be done under the control of authorities.

But GDPR is exempt in Sweden for databases with proof of publication. Journalism has a special position in the constitution. And Siren has a certificate of release.

The court resolves this by pointing out that Swedish law sometimes needs to be set aside and that Sweden is bound to submit to regulations and practices set by the EU.

Then the district court states that even if Siren conducts journalistic activities, the background checks that can be done in databases and that the company wants to provide are not journalistic.

As a newspaper person should I am upset that Malmö gives thumbs down.

The review of judicial activities is one of the most important tasks of the third branch of government.

Without important journalistic efforts, Quick would still have sat on Säter, Kaj Linna would still have been convicted of murder and Samir would have been responsible for the murder he never committed as a 15-year-old.

But there are other aspects to consider. All these databases, all this publicity, have become a big problem in the internet age.

While, for example, the police criminal records are thinned every five years, convictions live forever on the internet, searchable in a few seconds.

Privacy-sensitive information. Tasks that make it more difficult for people to move on with their lives after serving their sentence.

Something that not least affects young people who commit a single misdemeanor and then take their lives, only to discover that that shoplifting makes it harder to get a job.

In addition, documents from Frivården, which may contain very sensitive information, are part of the material.

In judgments and preliminary investigations there are also a lot of people who have not even committed crimes, witnesses, relatives, they are all in the databases with their stories and their personal data.

Bingo of course for the organized crime that has its reasons to do research. The question, however, is how worthy of protection that particular category is.

However, those who disagree with me need not despair completely. A decision in the district court does not constitute a precedent. The Court of Appeal may well come to a different conclusion.

Furthermore, this ruling only applies to preliminary investigations. Judgments are so far an untested issue.

But I think the decision looks well founded. And it is hardly a coincidence that it is the highest authority on the court that has taken the issue. Unknown legal terrain has been entered.

Don’t be surprised if this case goes all the way to the Supreme Court.

And who knows, maybe the district court’s reasoning about the prosecutions that are brought and the police investigations that thus become public will also prove valid to stop the databases’ processing of judgments.

In that case, it would cause big problems for Lexbase, Mr. Koll and whatever these companies are called.

The legislature has tried to block abuse of the publicity principle. So far with meager results. Now another investigation has been added. How well it succeeds remains to be seen.

Maybe it will be the courts that have to try to do something about the misery.

One thing is clear: the current order makes Sweden uglier and worse than what the country needs to be.